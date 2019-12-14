Kriti Sanon's beauty secrets are what you need for the perfect skin and luscious hair; Check it out

Kriti Sanon is known for her refreshing and natural beauty which we all want and her beauty secrets can help us all remain beautiful and keep our skin and hair healthy.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most bubbly and pretty actresses of B-town. Other than having amazing acting skills she also has some great skin. Her flawless skin and those long and luscious tresses have been a source of envy for many of us. Kriti is adored by her fans for her acting skills and the way she breathes life into her characters and does them justice. But that's not the only reason why her fans love her.

This gorgeous actress manages to keep her skin soft and supple and remain beautiful even with her busy schedule and odd working hours and that takes some efforts. Hence, we all need to know her beauty regime to remain effortlessly beautiful and keep our skin healthy and beautiful. Her beauty regime is pretty simple, just like her.

Here's Kriti Sanon skincare and haircare routine that helps her remain pretty as always:

1. Kriti Sanon protects her skin by using some sunscreen regularly a number of times throughout the day. This helps keep her skin soft and moisturised and protected from the harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun and prevents skin damage.

2. No matter how late it gets, Kriti Sanon never fails to remove her makeup before she hits the bed. As an actress, she has to deal with layers of makeup and numerous products on her skin. This can lead to clogged pores and the first step towards preventing this is cleansing your face before you hit the bed.

3. The change in the weather and the product usage can make your skin really dry and keeping your skin moisturised is essential to keep your skin healthy. Kriti Sanon keeps a moisturiser handy and keeps moisturising her skin constantly.

4. Kriti keeps her skin hydrated by drinking lots of water and healthy juices and she also drinks a lot of detoxifying drinks to keep her skin healthy and clear.

5. Kriti Sanon swears by home remedies. She uses gram flour and turmeric and some dal and sometimes even almond and milk cream for a face pack that helps keep her skin glowing.

6. What you eat also impacts your skin and the quality of the skin. She eats healthy and keeps her diet clean and avoids spicy and oily foods.

7. She keeps her hair healthy by pampering them with regular hair spas and a great coconut oil massage which helps keep her scalp and hair luscious. It also nourishes her hair and reverses the hair damage that happens due to all the hairstyling and product usage.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's beauty secrets can help you achieve a flawless skin; Check it out

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's beauty secret is just what we all need for radiant skin; Check it out

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty secret can help you to achieve a flawless and radiant skin; Check it out

Read More