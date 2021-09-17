Kukui Nut Oil: Your skin and hair would fall in love with this hydrating ingredient

We all have dreams of having healthy hair and skin. It’s good to dream big but it’s also vital to walk towards the right route. Demands take time to be met but not with hundreds of products just the faultless one that can lead the way for you both gently and effectively. Try Kukui nut oil, it's loaded with fatty acids and there's more to it.

Kukui nut oil also referred to as candlenut oil is widely available in tropical locations. A great source of linoleic acid and omega-3 which can help moisturise your skin and soothe all irritations. Dry skin and hair are often the disappoint we get to witness, but just like your other nourishing oils like almond and coconut oil, this too is gradually climbing up the ladder to become the top ingredient. Extracted from the nuts of the Kukui tree, it’s a lightweight oil that can coddle your skin and hair with a chock-full of moisture which in turn will improve the texture and keep it well-nourished. It is also a brought carrier of antioxidants like vitamin A and C which can help repair and shield both your skin and hair from further damage.

Quick to be absorbed by your skin, this oil prevents water loss and keeps your skin barrier in the best of health. As an anti-inflammatory agent, it helps reduce inflammation and combat dandruff. Need an anti-ageing hero? Give this one a shot, already! Blend it with your moisturiser and apply it to wrinkles every night. Massage it well and hit the hay!

