Kumkumadi Oil for Beauty: All you need to know about the ancient ingredient for skin, according to an expert

Wondering what all the hype around Kumkumadi Oil is about? Beauty mogul Shahnaz Husain reveals it all.

Among the treasures of Ayurveda is the well known Kumkumadi Tailam or Oil for the skin that contains about 24 herbal extracts. Among the ingredients of the Oil are precious extracts like Saffron, Sandalwood, Manjishtha, Himalayan Cherry, Vetiver or Khus, Indian barberry, leaves of the Banyan tree and many more. Sesame seed oil (or til oil) is the base oil. In fact, the sesame seed oil is the base oil of many Ayurvedic oils, as it suits all the “Doshas.” Therefore, Kumkumadi Oil may be used by all skin types. However, it should be used at night.

This oil is known as a miraculous treatment for the skin and is said to help and even cure several skin problems. It is said to have healing and soothing benefits since it has antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is said that this unique combination of herbs has been used to treat infections and wounds. It can be mixed with essential oils too. For instance, the oil can be mixed with Tea Tree Oil and used for skin conditions like acne, pimples, rash, itching and burning in the skin.

Regular massage with this miraculous oil is said to have many benefits for the skin. It nourishes the skin and protects its youthful properties. It can also help the regeneration of new skin cells, delaying the visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles. It helps to brighten the complexion and give an instant glow to the skin. In fact, it has many other benefits that help the skin, like reducing dark spots and patches, as well as producing an even colour tone. Ingredients like saffron, sandalwood and turmeric in the oil have antioxidant properties and help in achieving clear and radiant skin. The ingredients also protect the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. The oil is, in fact, a remedy for blemishes, pigmentation, dark patches and spots, helping to brighten the skin and clear blemishes. Saffron itself is known to provide radiant and clear skin.

Nowadays people are much more aware of good health, as well as organic and natural ingredients, not only for health but also for beauty. That is why people are looking for a natural and healthy route to beauty and fitness. That is why Ayurvedic remedies like Kumkumadi Tailam are attracting so much attention. In fact, such remedies have led to extensive research in India and several other countries. The wealth of knowledge and the empirical value of Ayurvedic remedies are becoming the choice of many.

In my search for natural beauty care without risks, I came across Ayurvedic prescriptions and remedies that are ideal for the good health and beauty of the skin and hair. That is why I have been propagating Ayurvedic beauty care all over the world so that people can turn away from cosmetics that contain chemicals. India’s ancient science of Ayurveda offers products for beauty and wellness that are safe and beneficial. Kumkumadi Tailam or Oil is one such product for the skin that is made from herbs known for both beauty and wellness. This oil is prepared following an ancient prescription that was written centuries ago and has been practised for centuries too.

One of the main benefits of this miraculous oil is that it can be used for all skin types. It is said to regulate the oil secretion function in oily skin. However, it is best to use only two drops on the skin at night, spreading it all over the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off with plenty of plain water. People with dry skin may use about 4 to 5 drops of the oil.

It is important to remember that Kumkumadi Oil should be used at night. This is because some of the ingredients may cause the skin to be tanned in the sun. For sensitive skin, a patch test may be done, before use.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain Cosmetics.

