Kumkumadi Tailam: 3 benefits of this miracle homegrown oil for skin

A natural and 100% chemical-free oil that is known for its miraculous properties, Kumkumadi Tailaim or Oil is made entirely from natural herbs and has been proven to nourish, smoothen and clear out the skin. It is a combination of 21 herbal ingredients and is a powerhouse in Ayurveda that is gaining popularity in the skincare industry and among beauty enthusiasts.

Some of the ingredients of the oil include saffron, rose oil, turmeric, sandalwood and almond oil along with a dash of sesame. The sticky and thick oil is recommended to be used sparingly on the skin so that it doesn't clog the pores.

Benefits of Kumkumadi Tailam:

Brightens the skin

This oil is considered a natural skin brightening agent that has the ability to lighten your overall skin tone. With the presence of saffron, sandalwood and turmeric which all have brightening properties, regular use of this oil helps in getting rid of dark spots, discolouring and blemishes.

Regulating the sebum production

Despite its thick and heavy consistency, Kumkumadi Oil works great for oily skin. It contains ingredients that have the ability to reduce the sebum production by the pores and even helps in unclogging pores. For those with oily skin, be sure to use it in limited quantities though! A maximum of two drops for your face should suffice.

Combating skin issues and infections

Be it bacterial infections, inflammation, dry patches or itching, regular and moderate application of this oil helps in getting rid of such issues. Kumkumadi oil also has anti-fungal properties that help in healing the skin.

Have you tried Kumkumadi Oil? What are your thoughts about it?

