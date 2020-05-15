  1. Home
Kylie Jenner shows off stretch marks on her Instagram; Fans praise her for keeping it real

Jenner has been spending lockdown by her pool in her bikini. In her latest picture, her stretch marks are clearly visible!
If there's somebody who is enjoying lockdown, it seems to be Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul has been taking to her Instagram to show off how she spends days by the pool, cooking and of course spending loads of quality time with her daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star has also been posting tonnes of bikini pictures on her instagram and in her latest one, her stretch marks on her breasts are clearly visible! 

This comes as no shocker since stretch marks are incredibly common. But it was surprising to see Jenner post the picture, considering she has a huge fanbase. Kylie seems to be breaking the stereotype as no celebrity seems to want to share pictures like this, though they talk about their marks. Fans too, took note of the stretch marks and were all praise for Kylie. 

 

 

 

Kylie has been praised for sending out a message of body positivity. But this isn't the first time she is doing it! She previously talked about a scar on her leg that she got when her sister Kendall and her were playing hide-and-seek as children! She has also openly talked about how her body has changed after giving birth to her daughter Stormi. "My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs are bigger," she said about how her body has changed and how people thought she bounced back pretty fast! 

What are your thoughts on Kylie showing off her stretch marks to the world? Let us know in the comment section below. 

