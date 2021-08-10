Kylie Jenner's makeup doesn't get done before three and a half hours; Here's why

Today, we live in a world where the answer to almost everything remains “quick” and you’ll probably find yourself looking for easy styling hacks, 5-minute makeup tutorials, and so on. Here’s what caught our attention a few days ago. The makeup mogul and fashion queen, Kylie Jenner alongside her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada shared a video of them to mark the former’s 24k birthday makeup collection. It entailed everything from eyeshadow palette to lipstick and body glow. The gold rush we felt was for real!

But, we learned something new about how long it takes for the duo to wrap their makeup sessions on days. Having met 7 years ago, they’ve been working closely together as a family in a fun space he mentioned. Ariel also revealed his least favourite thing about working with Kylie. To which she had the perfect answer, “That I don’t give you my full attention.” Ariel couldn’t agree more, to which he replied with a laugh, “Yeah, you’re always on your phone. When I ask her to look up twice, she doesn’t and the third time I ask her to look down, that’s when she looks up.”

Kylie couldn’t say a no because she works on her phone all day. She added, “The only way I’m going to get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little.” So, if you’re heading to the office and in a time crunch, you know how much to take. Less than you can imagine. But, the time doesn’t turn out to be a futile one for Kylie. She stated that “At the end I’m happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever.”

How long do you take to finish your makeup? Let us know in the comments below.

