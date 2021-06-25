Lavender Essential Oil: Its beauty benefits are worth getting hooked to forever

There’s more to love than just roses. Lavender sounds good, right? If acne, dandruff, and hair loss are your biggest annoyance, try this wondrous oil.

Is lavender oil an essential aromatherapy tool in your home? Essential oils aren’t as scary as your friend would claim. When you get done with a patch test, there is no need to fear. Lavender essential oils are best-loved for they deliver a sense of freshness and calmness not just to your mind but also to your hair and skin. It’s an aromatic treat when diluted with carrier oils, can improve your hair and skin health from combating hair loss to easing acne troubles.

Lavender essential oil is primarily extracted from the pretty lavender plant. When you experience excessive hair loss, blend this oil with coconut oils and massage it to your scalp. This can help enhance circulation and strengthen hair follicles which in turn promotes hair growth. Reach to castor oil and add a few drops of lavender oil. Spread this mixture on your scalp and massage it for about 5-10 minutes. Wash it well with cold water and shampoo.

Its dandruff-fighting potential has skyrocketed for its antimicrobial agents that aid in soothing scalp inflammation, quelling the lice, and reducing the appearance of flakes. Grab a tablespoon of unsweetened yogurt, add 2-3 drops of lavender oil, and neem paste. These ingredients are highly impactful and target dandruff.

When your hair needs a moisture kick, a combination of mashed banana, aloe vera gel, and lavender oil can keep it feeling healthy and intensely nourished from roots to tips. Use this twice a week to help fight dryness. For added benefits, you can mix this oil in your regular hair products like hair serum, shampoo, and conditioner.

Acne is no less of a trouble, it can pop when you’re hours away from attending a meeting or heading to a party. Take 3 drops of lavender oil, 1/2 tbsp honey, and 1 tbsp aloe vera gel to make an anti-acne mask. Dab the mixture on the affected area and cleanse it after 20 minutes. Do not repeat this mask more than twice a week. The anti-inflammatory agents in aloe vera may also help to treat sunburns. So, it's a double dhamaka for your skin!

