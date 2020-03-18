This lesser-known ingredient is what your beauty routine has been missing

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/whatsapp_image_2020-03-18_at_3.31.46_am.jpeg?itok=AsD5_zHF

Vetiver (Khus), a magical Ayurvedic ingredient that will help you drive away from major skin concerns this summer. Here’s how you can incorporate it in your skincare regime.

Summer days are here. Which means that your skin won’t always be perfectly sun-kissed with a caramel-brown tan. While most of us have already stocked up our closets with floral sundresses, did you think your wardrobe is the only thing that needs to change with the season? Turns out, your skin and its needs also change when the weather soars and dips. As the heat waves kick in, multiple skin issues like sunburn, acne, redness, oily skin and pimples come parading in. The climate has the power to control your skin and its many moods, making it vital for you to switch to appropriate products and skincare routines.

Diving deep into the archaic knowledge of Ayurveda, we found a miracle herb worth including in your summer skincare regime. Vetiver, also known as Khus in Ayurveda, is a tall, perennially aromatic grass that can be easily found in the southern part of India. Vetiver roots have been used as a vital cosmetic ingredient for ages for its healing and aromatic properties which soothe the body as well as the mind.

As per Ayurveda, during summers the heat index of your body amplifies leading to an imbalance hence more skin concerns. Due to enhanced oil production in the skin, we become prone to breakouts. Vetiver roots have both refreshing and soothing properties which make it a great pacifier for imbalanced summer skin. The root of the plant is also used to extract the essential oil. The sweet and earthy fragrance of the roots makes it a desirable ingredient in the beauty and perfumery industry. We pan out all the ways in which you can incorporate vetiver roots in your skincare regime this summer for calm and happy skin.

1. Vetiver root face mask

For making the face mask you will need powdered vetiver roots, rose water and chandan (optional). Use it twice or thrice a week for best results.

Step 1: In a bowl, take one tablespoon of vetiver root powder and two tablespoons of rose water. Mix well till it becomes lump-free.

Step 2: You can also add half a tablespoon of chandan (sandalwood) powder.

Step 3: Apply the mixture evenly on a clean face and let it completely dry.

Step 4: Rinse it off with cool water and pat dry.

2. Vetiver root summer drink

Yes, you can also consume vetiver in the form for a refreshing summer drink. The properties of its roots will help your body minimise the heat index and prevent acne and pimples. Here’s how you can make a tall glass of vetiver root drink.

Step 1: Soak 25 grams of the root for 2-3 hours in water.

Step 2: In an earthen or iron vessel, heat one litre of water on a low flame and add the soaked roots to it.

Step 3: Cover the vessel and let it boil for an hour.

Step 4: Strain out the roots with the help of a sieve and let the water cool down.

Step 5: Pour the desired amount of water in a glass, add a tablespoon of honey and three tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Voila! You have a cool summer drink.

3. Vetiver root facial mist

A facial mist works as a good hydrating agent for your skin and hence it plays an important role in your skincare routine. Since vetiver roots possess natural cooling and hydrating properties, pampering your skin with this magical elixir will do wonders for you. Here’s how you can make it.

Step 1: Soak 25 grams of the root in water for 2-3 hours.

Step 2: In an earthen or iron vessel, heat half a litre of water on a low flame and add the soaked roots in it.

Step 3: Let it boil for an hour on a low flame.

Step 4: Turn the heat off and strain out the roots. Let the water completely cool down.

Step 5: Pour the water in a spraying bottle and use it like a regular facial mist.

Tip: You can also add rose water to the mix.

The vibrational frequencies of vetiver are so uplifting and effective, they are known to reach the skin and bring peace instantly.

