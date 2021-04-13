Let your eyes do the talking: 7 products to show some love to your eyes

Your eyes too need the same care that you give your hair and skin. Check these super affordable products to enhance your eyes.

Your eyes are certainly your most prominent feature and also the most important sense organ. Hence, they need to be taken extra care of. The eyes are the most expressive part of your body and the right products can further add magnetism and boldness to them. The most important part of your makeup routine is also about the eyes, since they hold the ability to transform your entire look and make it more glam. Lack of sleep, exhaustion and stress can affect your eyes and make them look dull and puffy. Here, we have a list of products that will help you to get rid of all the tiredness and make your eyes look bigger and brighter.

Bella Vita Organic GrowBrow

This serum is enriched with castor oil, onion oil and vitamin E and effectively promotes eyelash growth. Long and fluttery lashes are considered as a sign of beauty and are known to make your eyes more attractive. Applying this serum on your lashes regularly will give you long and fluttery lashes in no time.

Price: Rs.325

Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel

Now get rid of dark circles, eye bags, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles with this mild and natural under eye gel. Crafted from cucumber extract, tulsi, retinol, almond oil, jojoba oil and aloe vera gel, this gel will reduce eye fatigue and soothe tired eyes. You will attain brighter and firmer under eye skin in no time.

Price: Rs.285

Epyz Relaxing Gel Eye Mask with Strap-on

Being in front of the screen all the time can really strain your eyes and cause exhaustion. This gel eye mask relieves stress and is very helpful in alleviating headache, droopy eyes, and preventing puffiness. It will soothe your eyes within 30 minutes and make you feel fresh and energised.

Price: Rs.199

Vega Premium EyeLash Curler

The most common and effective way to get instant long lashes is by curling them. This eyelash curler is super easy to use and provides an efficient grip. It gently hugs your eyelids and curls even those tiny lashes at the corner of your eyes without accidentally pulling away.

Price: Rs.199

Himalaya Herbals Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is a miracle worker for people who suffer from lack of sleep and dark circles. It contains a proven and safe blend of herbs specially created to care for the delicate area around the eyes. This lightweight cream detoxifies and intensely moisturises the under eye area and removes wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs.160

Kwish Contact Lens Travel Kit

If you wear contact lenses, you must definitely be aware of the endless struggles that have to be faced when you are travelling. Carrying your case and the gigantic solution bottle is not really the best option. This contact lens travel kit features an adorable case, a tiny bottle for the solution and a pair of tweezers to shape your eyebrows. It is literally all your essentials in one tiny pack!

Price: Rs.199

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.226

