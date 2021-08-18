Let your skin work the magic at night: 5 Effective night creams to add to your routine

Some of the most powerful skincare products work their magic best at night. Night creams are generally thicker in consistency than a day cream, and tend to have higher concentration of ingredients that boost cell turnover, hydration and circulation. Not only does a night cream soothe and hydrate the skin after a long day, it can also help induce repair by amplifying cell turnover. While day creams usually protect against pollution, dryness, cold, heat and UV rays, night creams are better focused on the reconstruction process of the skin. Here, we have the best night creams for you to choose from.

Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

This night gel is especially crafted for oily and acne-prone skin. It is infused with the goodness of green tea extracts that will help in clearing out acne and acne marks leaving behind brighter, glowing skin! It also consists of argan oil extracts that provide balanced hydration and will help the skin retain moisture overnight.

Price: Rs.488

Olay Night Cream

This night cream is suitable for all skin types, oily dry and combination. Enriched with retinol, you will wake up to plumper and younger-looking skin. It renews and resurfaces the skin as you sleep, with 24-hour hydration. It is scientifically proven to visibly remove fine lines and wrinkles in 28 days. It also contains niacinamide that helps renew skin, making it smoother and glowing.

Price: Rs.1699

L’Oreal Paris White Night Cream

A powerful skin brightening night cream and face moisturiser created for overnight skin brightening benefits for a radiant look. It instantly hydrates and boosts the skin regeneration process overnight. Infused with vitamin E, it unloads existing dark pigments, enhances skin radiance and fights against skin damage.

Price: Rs.385

Lotus Herbals White Glow Nourishing Night Cream

This night cream reduces skin pigmentation and evens out skin tone. It brightens the skin and adds a soft, natural glow. It whitens skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots and minor skin blemishes. The cream has a light-weight, non-greasy formula which absorbs easily into the skin. It delivers nourishing hydration to your skin and keeps it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.276

Pilgrim Retinol Night Cream

End your day with a hydrating night cream that will not only moisturise your face throughout the night, but will also repair skin damage. This retinol night cream reverses fine lines and wrinkles, fades sun spots and smoothens the complexion. The ultra-hydrating cream with a gel balm texture provides the skin with bursts of moisture through the night to visibly plump the skin and smooth out lines.

Price: Rs.475

