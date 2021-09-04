Lip balm vs lip butter 101: Here is why you should add a lip butter to your beauty kits

Are you tired of extremely dry, chapped and cracked lips? Then you should definitely add a good lip butter to your skincare routine! The world of beauty and wellness is constantly changing and bringing us the latest trends that promise intensive care, improving upon the classics. With the growing popularity of organic ingredients, one such trend in present times is that of lip butters - truly an upgrade on lip balms that never seemed to be quite enough to do the job!

Lip butter vs lip balm - is it really worth it?

Lip butter is a special moisturising formula that provides your lip that extra nourishment they need, and enhances how they look and feel. Although lip balms and lip butters can both be a part of your skincare routine and are both hydrating products, the key difference between the two lies in their textures and ingredients.

While lip balms primarily have moisturising properties, lip butters hydrate, maintain the natural moisture balance of your lips and lock it in! Lip butters typically have a creamier texture as opposed to lip balms because of the luscious ingredients and a much higher oil content. Butters usually contain at least one plant-based butter or oil as a base such as mango, shea, avocado, liquorice among many more, with a plethora of flavouring and fragrance options that also double up as moisturisers! Now, it becomes clear that lip butters are undoubtedly the superior form of lip care!

Looking forward to giving your lips the extra love they deserve? Get set to achieve the softest, most kissable lips ever with some of our favourite lip butters here!

1. The Body Shop Strawberry Lip Butter

This fruity lip butter contains the sweet scented strawberry seed oil that you won’t be able to resist! It instantly hydrates and softens your lips, and makes them feel super nourished all day. You can even reapply it throughout the day, after eating or drinking, and before bed for intense repair overnight!

₹ 250.00 – Buy Now.

2. Himalaya Herbals Natural Moisturizing Lip Butter

Enriched with magical emollient and moisturising properties of cocoa butter and sal butter, this is a must-buy for anyone with chapped and extremely dry lips! It not only deeply moisturises and smoothens the lips, but also soothes the area around them and promises a natural finish! It also acts as a great primer for your lips before applying lipsticks.

₹ 106.00 – Buy Now.

3. Organic Harvest Lily Lip Butter - Rose Tint

This lip butter single handedly provides everything your lips could dream of and deserve! The rich base of thick mango butter, lily extracts and other essential, organic fats make it the ideal product for sensitive, ultra-dry lips. One layer of this butter intensely hydrates, restores moisture, smoothes and softens, deeply nourishes and even has SPF content to protect sun damage, with the added benefit of a subtle rose tint!

₹ 197.00 – Buy Now.

4. Khadi Essentials Wild Rose Lip Butter with Rose Petals, Cocoa Butter and Turmeric

All these therapeutic and aromatic natural ingredients are perfect to heal and hydrate, exfoliate as well as brighten dull, dark and chapped lips. Revive your smile with this lip butter loaded with natural sugars and essential oils that penetrate deep, intensely nourish and also have anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties.

₹ 349.00 – Buy Now.

5. Just Herbs Liquorice Shea Butter Organic Lip Butter

Made with luxurious, authentic Ayurvedic and certified organic ingredients, this lip butter serves dual purposes. Its shea butter content is ultra moisturising and hydrating that is perfect for chapped, unhappy lips. The liquorice root extracts are powerful antioxidants that help with hyperpigmentation, tissue regeneration and UV-protection.

₹ 356.00 – Buy Now.

