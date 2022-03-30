Lip balms for dark lips under Rs 599 that actually works

Smoking, stress, lip sucking can cause pigmentation issues on the sensitive skin of your lips. Lip balms for dark lips help in lightening the lips and give them an even skin tone. While lack of hydration and overexposure to the sun can also be the major concern for dark lips, the below-listed lip balms from Amazon help in soothing the skin by hydrating and nourishing and thereby solving the hyperpigmentation issue.

Here are 7 lip balms for dark lips:

Dark lips are not something anyone likes to flaunt. If you are in dire need of a cure for your lip hyperpigmentation issues, check out these 7 lip balms for dark lips from Amazon listed below.

1. RAS Liquid lip balm for dark lips

Formulated with organic ingredients, this liquid lip balm smoothens the lips and cures hyperpigmentation issues with every use. It gives a golden sheen to your lips and the essential oils present in them work in lightening the lips.

Price: Rs 518

Buy Now

2. Chocolate Lip Butter Mask

Made with Ghana Cocoa which has rich antioxidant content than any other ordinary cocoa, this lip balm provides soft, detoxicated, firm, hydrating, and enriching skin. It lightens dark lips and provides the absolute hydration needed to keep your lips plump.

Price: Rs 549

Buy Now

3. Organic Ghee Lip Balm

Infused with hibiscus and honey extracts this lip lightening balm effectively treats dry and chapped lips. Organic ghee in it ensures hydration and keeps the lips soft and smooth. This lip balm is light on the lips and also helps improve the texture along with colour.

Price: Rs 595

Buy Now

4. Sadhev Beetroot & Coconut Lip Balm

Made using handpicked ingredients, this lip balm is as good as your grandma’s homemade lip balms. It moisturises and soothes the lips giving it an inviting sensual red tint. It is one of the best lip balms for dark lips that shows visible results right from the first use.

Price: Rs 595

Buy Now

5. ENN Glaze- Clarified Butter Lip Balm

If you think there is no one perfect way to cure lip pigmentation issues, then this lip balm will prove you wrong. Laced with saffron oil that evens out pigmented lips, this miracle balm conditions your lips and improves texture while not leaving a chap insight.

Price: Rs 522

Buy Now

6. mCaffeine Coffee Lip Kit

Caffeinated skincare products are my personal favourite and mCaffeine stands out for its aromatic skincare products. This lip care kit including lip balm, oil and scrub can be used together to cure dark lips and to win fuller-looking soft and plump lips.

Price: Rs 758

Buy Now

7. Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange Lip Balm

This organic lip balm is enriched with Vitamin C and Omega-6 fatty acids that help reduce lip pigmentation and promote even-toned lips. The ultra-moisturising oils present in it reduce lip pigmentation by 16.98percent in 28 days.

Price: Rs 297

Buy Now

We hope you like our cured list of lip balms for dark lips. These products not only help in lightening lips but also cure chapped and broken lips that are especially common during this summer.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

