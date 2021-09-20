Lip Care: 6 Intensive products under Rs 500 for soothing, soft and supple lips

Lips are one the most prominent attractive features on your face. While lip tints and shades help in flaunting its beauty, they also cause pigmentation issues and dries out the sensitive skin on the lips. Smoking, poor diet and climatic conditions also pave the way for unhealthy lips that are flaky, dry and broken. Drinking ample water, eating vitamin-rich fruits and veggies daily help you achieve supple lips especially during this chilly monsoon. Here are 6 intensive lip care products that’ll help you regain your baby soft lips.

Beetroot Lip Balm

This beetroot infused lip balm addresses the hyperpigmentation issues on your lips and also makes them soft with strong moisturisation and hydration benefits.

Whitening Lip Balm

This de-pigmentation balm visibly lightens lips for a fairer skin tone and also owns the essence of badam, Suraj Mukhi, Kusumbhi and Erandi.

Lip Scrub

Lip scrub exfoliates dead cells and improves blood circulation. It also helps you address chapped, flaky, and unhappy lips reviving them.

Blistering Protective

This lip protective balm regenerates dry and chapped lips quickly and effectively, alleviating irritation and inflammation with its vitamin E and bisabolol content.

Lip Butter

This moisturising cream is focused on making your lips supple and soft. Its sweet fragrance and cool texture make it a must-have product in your beauty kit.

Lip Oil

Hydrating oils not only gives your lips a glossy shine but also a healthy pamper that improves circulation and also soaks your lips in antioxidants.

Give your lips the right amount of care if you need to flaunt your perfect pout!

