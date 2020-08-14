Lip Care: Make your own DIY overnight lip mask and wake up with soft and supple lips

Get the goodness of natural ingredients and try this DIY lip mask over the weekend. Check it out

When you ask us what is that one thing that is getting immensely popular in skincare, It is the lip mask. Just like your face needs a great mask, your lips require it too. For all those who are prone to dry and chapped lips, you’re going to thank us after reading this article. It’s the era of masking and here’s everything you need to know about making your own DIY lip mask.

You will need:

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 Vitamin E capsule

5-6 rose petals

How to:

1. Start by heating the oil in a hot water bath.

2. Put the rose petals in the oil and let it sit for a few hours. If you have rose essential oil, you can use a few drops of that instead of this step.

3. Once the goodness of the rose petals has been absorbed by the oil, squeeze the oil out of them and discard it.

4. Puncture a Vitamin E capsule and squeeze the oil out in the rest of your mixture.

5. Store it in an empty lip balm container and let it freeze in the fridge.

6. Use as an overnight mask and wake up with the softest lips.

Benefits:

- Rose petals have natural oils that soothe the soothe the skin leaving it soft and supple. It also retains the moisture not allowing your lips to get dry.

- Coconut oil is an excellent moisturiser and a natural ingredient that won’t harm you even if you end up tasting it.

- Vitamin E helps in restoring the lost moisture and hence is used in a variety of skincare products. It also helps in keeping the skin moisturised and is hence the best ingredient to deal with dry lips.

