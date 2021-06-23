Lip Care: Worried about dark lips and dry texture? Here are 7 products you should look out for

Here is the list of lip balms, scrubs and masks to swear by if you want to lighten the dark dry patchy lips.

Dark lips can be treated and reversed over time. Hyperpigmentation issues are quite common but this accumulation of melanin in lips is not dealt well by everyone. Smoking, constant exposure to the sun, usage of local lipsticks and toothpaste can also make your lips seem darker and patchy. Lightening those dark lips is one of the many concerns for both men and women. Moisturising, exfoliating and even applying a layer of protective lip gel can help you out from dry dark lips. Here are 7 lip care products that can lighten your lips and nourish them well.

Pineapple Lightening Lip Balm

Soothing balms for lips are as important as moisturisers for your skin. It hydrates and makes your lips look and feel healthier. Packed with Vitamin B3, this balm lightens your lip with regular use. Vitamin B3 is what treats uneven skin tone and helps speed up the cell renewal process.

Price: 12.95 USD

Nourishing Lip Serum

Apply an even layer of this serum on your lips for younger and fuller-looking lips. Formulated with a mix of green tea oil and water, this serum instantly nourishes dry lips and keeps them smooth and supple, just the way you want it.

Price: 42.00 USD

Lip Care Moisture

This intense care overnight cream moisturizes, conditions, smoothes and helps repair your lips natural moisture barrier while you sleep. It protects your lips from dryness and environmental irritants so that you can wake up to soft and healthy lips.

Price: 8.97 USD

Sugar Lip Scrub

Massage this scrub onto damp skin to remove the dry, dead skin. The sugar gently exfoliates dead, dry skin and the shea butter works to hydrate and soothe your lips. Wipe away with a tissue and repeat if needed. This also improves blood circulation in your lips.

Price: 15.00 USD

Lip Repair Night Treatment Balm

This restorative lip balm works while you sleep to relieve extremely dry, cracked lips. It contains Beeswax, almond oil, shea butter and other deep conditioning oils to help heal broken lips and give life to your lips.

Price: 4.47 USD

Lip Mask

Infused with the calming flavours of chamomile, honey and vanilla, this deeply replenishing lip treatment works as you sleep. It has a calming fragrance and luxurious cream soothes and repairs lips with its hydrating properties refining fine lines overnight.

Price: 34.00 USD

Peel off lip mask

The lip mask uses cherry extract, vitamin E to keep your lips hydrated and your skin smooth and supple while having a non-oxidising effect. The presence of collagen in it helps to fight skin ageing and flat wrinkles and fine lines in and around your lips.

Price: 16.99 USD

Remember to stay hydrated always and rub beetroot on your lips to lighten your dark lips soon.

