Lipcare: THIS DIY lip tint is perfect to get glossy, rosy lips with ingredients right from the kitchen

Get rosy lips in under 5 minutes with this easy DIY lip tint that you can whip up with ingredients right from the kitchen. Check it out
Who does not love lips that have a rosy tint on its own? We all know that gone are the days of applying bright lipsticks and stepping out with a full face of makeup! It’s the era of no-makeup makeup look with cheek and lip tints making the most of our glam. So, we are here to help you in this department and we’ve come prepared with a bag full of tricks! 

Here’s how you can make your own lip tint at home: 

You will need: 

1 tablespoon petroleum jelly or coconut oil

1 beetroot

Yes, you need only 2 ingredients to make your very own lip tint!

How to:

1. First up, clean your beetroot thoroughly and start peeling off the outer skin. 

2. Once that is off, grate the beetroot in a bowl. 

3. Take the grated flakes and using a cotton cloth, squeeze the juice out. We’d suggest that you do not add water. 

4. Now that you have your juice ready, we only need a tablespoon of it for the balm. You can use the rest for other purposes. 

5. Mix one tablespoon of the juice with one tablespoon of coconut oil that you can easily find in your kitchen. We personally do not like coconut oil on our lips so as an alternative you can even use a tablespoon of petroleum jelly. Both the oil and jelly will ensure that your lips remain soft and moisturised. 

6. Now, mix the ingredients thoroughly and store it in an old lip balm container. 

7. Apply it on your lips and voila, you have your very own lip tint ready!

