15 Best lipstick brands that have come up with exceptional shades of lipsticks

There are a wide range of the best makeup brands in India that every female cannot stop appreciating. Fashionistas are constantly seen bugging around the best makeup brands, beauty products and most importantly lipstick brands. Lipstick brands have introduced a varied range of lipstick shades, lipstick combos and lipstick kits. Are you willing to pick a brand new lipstick shade for defining your lips like never before? Why fear when we are here? We are bringing the best lipstick brands, types of lipsticks, makeup essentials and latest lipstick shades to your plate. Scroll down and snatch a glimpse of all.

Our top picks of the best lipstick brands

In this article

1. Makeup essentials

2. Types of lipsticks

3. Lipstick brands

4. Latest lipstick shades

In the constant juggle of being a part of the bandwagon there are moisturisers, primers, eyeshadow pallets, eyeliners, makeup kits, makeup tools, etc that have managed to be in the limelight. However no makeup product can ever compete with lipsticks and their exceptional shades. As time passes, beauty products undergo drastic revolution in order to live upto the dynamic needs and necessities of makeup enthusiasts. In today’s era, skincare and makeup are the two things that the majority of the women are immensely fond of. So without much ado, let’s buckle up and snag exclusive lipsticks from the best lipstick brands. Before that let’s do a warm up and fill up the vanity kit.

These makeup essentials will act as a savior wherever you wish to amp up your OOTD. But always remember no makeup is ever complete without the glide of a lipstick. And when you think of lipsticks, their types and shades matter the most.

Following are the types of lipsticks that

1. Liquid lipsticks

2. Matte lipsticks

3. Glossy lipsticks

4. Creamy matte lipsticks

5. Lip tints

6. Lip gloss

7. Satin lipsticks

8. Bullet lipsticks

9. Metallic lipsticks

10. Semi-matte lipsticks

11. Lip crayon

All lipstick brands have so much more to offer a woman who lives for perfection. To ace a makeup look that is natural and to give the finishing touch to the overall look of the day, the right shade of lipstick is something that you ought to vouch for.

Here are the top lipstick brands that offer exceptional shades of lipsticks.

1. HUDA BB® Professional Power Bullet Matte Lipstick Multicolour Set Of 12

These bullet matte lipsticks come in a set of 12 shades. They are highly-pigmented lipsticks that deliver unparalleled color payoff in a silky-smooth and plush-matte formula. They keep your lips hydrated and pay close attention to pigmentation.

Why pick HUDA BB® Professional Power Bullet Matte Lipstick Multicolour Set Of 12?

With 5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, this lipstick has managed to be at the top. Huda is a brand that has managed to attract a large audience through its exquisite collection of lipstick shades.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Maybelline is one such brand that offers everything that a makeup addict woman needs. Be it a beginner or a professional, maybelline lipsticks will serve you with all of your makeup necessities. The highly pigmented Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink liquid lipstick goes on smooth, lasts up to 16 hours, and is available in a range of super saturated shades, from simple nudes to classic red.

Why pick Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick?

This Maybelline lipstick is 100 percent waterproof. The superstay liquid lipstick’s precision tip applicator helps the matte lipstick glide on smoothly on your lips. It is smudge resistant and thus a perfect pick to rock your day.

Price: Rs. 650

Buy Now

3. Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color MP7 Blushing Nude

This Lakme lipstick is a primer as well as a lipstick. It inks your lips smoothly and requires no touch ups. It lasts for 14 hours and thus follows a long lasting formula. It is light on the lips and smoothes your lips.

Why pick Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color MP7 Blushing Nude?

The collection of Lakme 9TO5 lipsticks doesn't disappoint anyone who is looking for a perfect match. The lipstick shades brought to you by Lakme compliments all skin tones. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings, this Lakme lipstick will help you in contouring your lips with minimal efforts.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 425

Buy Now

4. SUGAR Cosmetics Mettle Satin Lipstick

This SUGAR Cosmetics Mettle Satin Lipstick is a long lasting lipstick with a silky and creamy finish. It lasts upto 8 hours and is formulated with wild mango butter to provide a satin finish. It is water resistant and spunky enough to nail your OOTD.

Why pick SUGAR Cosmetics Mettle Satin Lipstick?

This lipstick is all that you need to ace your makeup look of the day. Sugar is one of the best lipstick brands that has managed to make space in the heart of fashionistas within a span of time. This shade gives a neutral feel and doesn’t smudge.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

5. Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm Hi-Shine Lipstick

This lipstick brought to you by Manish Malhotra is a smooth, glossy lipstick that glides on effortlessly. The pointed tip of the lipstick helps to create a perfect precision. This long lasting smudge proof and waterproof lipstick is enhanced with UVB protection to shield your lips from the harsh sun rays.

Why pick Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm Hi-Shine Lipstick?

All lipsticks introduced by Manish Malhotra Hi-shine Lipstick exclusively by MyGlamm are also PETA approved. They are cruelty-free and vegan. They have a high buildable coverage and a lustrous shine.

Price: Rs. 950

Deal: Rs. 803

Buy Now

6. Revlon Super Lustrous (Matte) Lipsticks

All lipsticks brought to you by Revlon keep your lips hydrated. They have a super moisturising formula that is extremely light on the lips. The lipsticks come in vibrant shades and are infused with the goodness of Vitamin E and avocado oil.

Why pick Revlon Super Lustrous (Matte) Lipsticks?

Lipsticks by Revlon bring to you incredible comfort. It doesn't make your lips look cakey. The lipsticks are creamy and best to contour your pout.

Price: Rs. 699

Buy Now

7. Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick

Kiko Milani is one such luxe lipstick brand that serves women with a shade of lipstick. It offers three benefits through its lipsticks. It helps in softening, brightening and nourishing your lips deeply.

Why pick Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick?

Lipsticks that are available under Kiko Milano compliment all types of skin tones. They all are rich and nourishing lipsticks that have a creamy, enveloping texture. They leave your lips feeling wonderful and incredibly soft for a long time.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

8. Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick

No makeup kit is ever full without the enormous shades of lipsticks from Nyka. Nyka’s lipsticks are super smooth. They are enriched with jojoba oil that glides on your lips effortlessly and keeps them nourished all day long.

Why pick Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick?

Lipsticks by Nyka adorn your lips in every shade that you wish for. They have an extreme matte finish and come in shades that suit Indian skin. With 4.5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, Nyka lipsticks are highly recommended.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 569

Buy Now

9. Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick

If you wish to make your lips feel ultra soft, this Nyx is the one of the best lipstick brands that you should go to. They have lipsticks that make your lips look lusciously in a decent way. Each sultry shade of the lipsticks brought out by Nyx will coat the curves of your lips with irresistibly creamy colours.

Why pick Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick?

This lipstick is a weightless liquid lipstick that has a matte finish. After application, it gives your lips a velvety feeling. With 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, lipsticks by Nyx are one of the makeup essentials.

Price: Rs. 3,299

Deal: Rs. 1,637

Buy Now

10. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color

The lipsticks brought out by Bobbi Brown are rich in vitamins E and C and beeswax. They all have a balmy formula that glides on comfortably. It serves you with a satin matte finish that leaves your lips hydrated and kissably soft.

Why pick Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color?

Bobbi Brown lipsticks might burn a hole in your pockets but the lipsticks are worth the penny. Girls as well women love the shades brought out by Bobbi Brown and the intense colour play off that it delivers in just a single swipe.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 3,500

Buy Now

11. Faces Canada Velvet Matte Lipstick

This Faces Canada Velvet Matte Lipstick has a soft and smooth matte finish. The lipsticks brought out by Faces Canada are enriched with Vitamin E that keep your lips hydrated throughout the day. And this lipstick gives you a vibrant and velvet matte finish just the way you like.

Why pick Faces Canada Velvet Matte Lipstick?

The lipsticks have a formulation that helps the lipstick withstand higher temperatures without drying your lips. The lipstick collection is paraben free and offers 100 percent nourishment to your lips.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 595

Buy Now

12. RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick

Lipsticks by RENEE are cruelty free. And this lipstick is a 5 in 1 lipstick that moisturises your lips with an intense colour play off. The lipstick is easy to use and has a creamy finish.

Why pick RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick?

These lipsticks have a soft buttery formula that will help you glide through your day. This lipstick is also the best travel partner you can ask for, because just one stroke of this creamy, moisturizing beauty and you are all set to create different looks every single day.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 569

Buy Now

13. Just Herbs Natural & Organic Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick

Just herbs have introduced ayurvedic lipsticks that are especially crafted for those who have dry and chapped lips. The lipsticks are paraben and chemical free so that your lip’s original texture is preserved.

Why pick Just Herbs Natural & Organic Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick?

The lipsticks are made up from natural pigments that hydrates, nourishes and moisturises your lips deeply. This ayurvedic lipstick protects your lips from the elements, especially the dust and wind, by forming a protective barrier for your lips.

Price: Rs. 745

Deal: Rs. 596

Buy Now

14. SIMPLYNAM - Liquid Matte Lipsticks

This liquid matte lipstick is a creamy, hydrating liquid lipsticks that is transfer and smudge proof. The rich and creamy formulation prevents the lipstick from bleeding and smudging. It provides full coverage and its moisturizing agents ensure that the lipsticks don’t get dry.

Why pick SIMPLYNAM - Liquid Matte Lipsticks?

This lipstick is vegan and cruelty free lipstick that is non-sticky and gives your lips a semi matte, soft finish just the way you like.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 1,169

Buy Now

15. Mars 3 Trending Color Matte Lipsticks

These lipsticks come in bold and intense shades of red and marron. The creamy texture seamlessly glides onto lips easily to keep them matte yet moisturised. The rich colours might look vibrant and heavy but are extremely light and smooth on the lips.

Why pick Mars 3 Trending Color Matte Lipsticks?

These lipsticks are long lasting, smudge free and stay on your lips for a longer period of time. What else do you need to rock your look of the day with the exceptional shades of red and maroon?

Price: Rs. 447

Deal: Rs. 425

Buy Now

No matter how many lipstick brands come into existence it is important for you to pay heed to their formulation and texture. While picking the best lipstick or the best lipstick shades, you ought to take into consideration your skin tone and lip’s quality. Before you start sliding your favorite lipstick brands from wishlist to cart, we have penned down the latest lipstick shades in the town.

1. Bold burgundy

2. Nude

3. Brick red

4. Tanned brown

5. Bright Red

6. Purple

7. Maroon

8. Rich berry

9. Pink

These latest lipstick shades brought out by the renowned lipstick brands have managed to take the makeup enthusiastic by storm. Every lip shade defines your personality and makes you stand out in glory. Right from natural nude to bold red, you can ace your final makeup look like a pro. Contour your lips and define your cupid’s bow in the most trendy way. Do let us know your favourite go-to lipstick brands when you feel the desire to upgrade your lipstick collection according to the trends.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

