Lipstick Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 BRAVEST lipstick choices so far

On this day, we take a look back at when Bollywood divas stepped out of their comfort zone to opt for lipstick shades they don't usually wear.

Experimenting is key when it comes to beauty and fashion. Most people are not open to it though. Sticking to what you know best, what you feel you look best in is always the easier and safer option. But when you're a star and want to start a new trend, the key to it is experimenting.

Not just with their fashion and outfits, Bollywood celebrities have been open to experimenting with beauty and makeup looks as well. Everything from coloured eyeshadow, different lipstick shades, nails, hair colour and more, have been their way to do it.

Since today is all about lipsticks, with it being national lipstick day, take a look at 5 celebrities who stepped out of their comfort zone and experimented with unusual lip colours.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sure, the diva is known to own the red lip shade but she caused white a riot by sporting a deeper, darker hue, while walking the runway! While playing showstopper for Gauri and Nainika, Kareena Kapoor sported a lipstick shade almost as dark as her outfit.



The Queen of Cannes caused quite a stir when she sported a light lavender lip colour at the French Riviera. While some hated it, others applauded Ash's decision and guts to experiment at the international red carpet while representing India!



A lover of the classic red lipstick, Deepika Padukone showed us that she too is open to experimenting when she opted for a deep plum hue with loads of gloss. Her lips matched the deep ruby earrings and her nails, making for a bold look.



A fashionista in the truest sense, Sonam never shies away from experimenting with a new look, be it graphic liner or dark lips. At the Cannes Film Festival, the actress stepped out of her comfort zone by sporting deep, Burgundy lips to go with her desi look.

Jonas

Known to opt for neutral tones and shades of brown, Priyanka Chopra left fans surprised when she wore a deep purple lipstick that enhanced her full lips. It also looked edgy with her glossy hair styled into messy waves.

Which actress' lipstick shade do you think is the bravest so far? Comment below and let us know.

