Long lasting perfumes for women who love long lasting fragrance

Here is your cue to pick the best long lasting perfumes for women at huge price drops. Thanks to Amazon’s Weekend Sale. Now you can bring home all the long lasting designer fragrances that you have been yearning for a long time. Amazon’s Mega Fashion Weekend sale is live from 4th to 6th March 2022. So if you love to spray around and play with a splash of long lasting perfumes, scroll below and add the best ladies perfume to your cart immediately.

Long lasting perfumes for women that are surely unmissable:

1. Perfumer's Club Best Fragrance for Women

This Perfumer's Club Best Fragrance for Women comes in a pack of 3. The set contains three refreshing and the best long lasting perfumes for her. It has a Dreamer, Eternal Love and Iconic slow evaporation perfumes. Dreamer is a perfume that has top notes of lily, orange blossom and tuberose. Eternal Love is infused with violet, lily and freesia. Iconic has an aromatic neutral fragrance. All the three will keep you odor free for up to 24 hours.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 998

Buy Now

2.Bella Vita Organic Woman Perfume Gift Set

Bella Vita Organic Woman Perfume Gift Set is the best selling gift set that contains long lasting perfumes for women. This gift set is rolling on the internet as it comes with a long lasting scent. It is crafted with unique exotic ingredients for women. It contains in total 6 pocket perfumes for women namely Gold, Rose, Senorita ,Flaura, Glam and Fresh. The soothing france of all the 6 perfumes gently drapes around you to present a picture of a classy, sophisticated woman.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 485

Buy Now

3. MINISO 100ML Dazzle EDT Eau the Parfum for Women

This perfume is infused with top notes of raspberries. It has a base fragrance of musk, vanilla and sandal that will serve you with a long lasting fragrance. This MINISO long lasting perfume for women brings out the subtle freshness that has a lasting effect for a long day. Upon splash you will feel the mild scent of rose, violet and jasmine. This perfume offers one the best fragrances for women to use on special occasions like social or formal events, date, wedding, party and meetings.

Price: Rs. 560

Deal: Rs. 476

Buy Now

4. N'ARC perfumes Flora

N'ARC perfumes Flora is a long lasting perfume for women who love a strong smelling perfume for day to day use. And this perfume is something that suits every woman's aura. It has a floral fragrance that is sweet and everlasting. It is made from bergamot, lily, orange blossom, sandalwood, amber, ylang-ylang and tahitian vanilla. To enhance the fragrance and make it a long lasting perfume, spray it on your neck bones and pulse points. For the most long lasting fragrance, apply moisturiser before spraying the perfume.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

5. All Good Scents Essentials Perfume Gift Set

All Good Scents Essentials Perfume Gift Set contains three strong smelling perfumes. They are the best fragrances for women who love to hate bad sweat odor. The perfumes are crafted in France and serve everything that a woman looks for while purchasing a long lasting perfume. It has a premium fragrance with no animal oriented ingredients.

Price: Rs. 999

Buy Now

6. Skinn By Titan Women Celeste Fragrance

This perfume with a long lasting fragrance has a beautiful amalgamation of fruits and flowers. The floral aroma and the sweetness of fruits like grapefruit, green pear and blood orange blend seamlessly. Applying a perfume right after shower, it is considered to be the best time to spray a splash of this long lasting ladies perfume. The mesmerising scent of jasmine sambac, orange flower, floral nectar and waterlily are sensed as the heart notes of this long lasting perfume for women.

Price: Rs. 645

Deal: Rs.

Buy Now

7. Body Cupid Secret Love Perfume for Women

This Body Cupid Secret Love Perfume for Women contains long lasting designer fragrances meant especially for women. It has a premium fragrance who love strong perfumes that last long. Conveys a romantic and charming character for the wearer. This perfume has three types of fragrance notes: a) Top notes of mandarin orange, black currant, apricot, peach b) Heart notes of wild orchid and orange blossom c) Base notes of amber, cedar wood and musk.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 449

Buy Now

8. Skinn By Titan Pristine Perfume for Women

This Skinn By Titan Pristine Perfume for Women has a wooden scent that deserves to be high on the list of every woman who loves a strong smelling perfume. This perfume is crafted in France for women all around the world. A perfect eau de parfum that will fix bad odor in minimum sprays.

Price: Rs. 1595

Deal: Rs. 1275

Buy Now

Your hunt for the best long lasting perfumes for women finally ends today. All the credit goes to Amazon’s Mega Weekend Sale because of which you pick your favourite perfume at slashed prices. Women’s day is around the corner and so is the time to gift yourself one of these long lasting perfumes.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Luxury makeup brands offering up to 20 percent off on everyday beauty products on Amazon Sale

Ladies gift items for Birthday: Jewellery pieces up to 70 percent off on Amazon Sale