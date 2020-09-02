  1. Home
Longing for naturally lengthy and thick lashes? Beyonce swears by THIS hack to get defined lashes

One of the things that completes a beauty look, is voluminous and long lashes. While mascara does the trick, having naturally thick lashes is just something else. How to achieve it? Beyonce has you covered!
Thick and long lashes are something almost every woman desires and something almost every man is blessed with! While we do tend to get envious of them and wish for those perfect lashes for ourselves. 
Sure, mascara and eyelash curlers do the trick but only temporarily. 
With all the time on our hands right now, there is no better time to boost your eyelash growth and get those voluminous lashes you've been craving for all this time.

Beyonce seems to know the perfect solution to this and even disclosed a hack she uses to get her flawless, curled and voluminous lashes without mascara. 
The Grammy-winning singer revealed that she uses a lip balm liberally on her lashes and eyelids. After this, she uses the eyelash curler on her lashes. 
Be sure to heat up the lash curler with a hairdryer before curling your lashes, for a long-tasing effect. 

How this works:
The lip balm works as a primer and holds the lashes in shape, making the process of curling them more effective. 
The balm also adds a gorgeous shine to the lashes and nourishes them well, making them thick and voluminous.
The best part? You don't have to get rid of mascara goop from your lashes at the end of the day for you don't need to take off the soothing balm!

You can either apply petroleum jelly with your fingers or a clean mascara spoolie on your lashes to boost growth and volume. 

Credits :Getty images cosmopolitan

