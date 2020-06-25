Looking for a complete skincare guide for the monsoon? Check out THESE dermat recommended tips

By Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics has shared monsoon friendly skin routine.

Find us a person who does not enjoy a break from the sweltering and scorching heat and welcomes the monsoon and we will also not find a person whose skin is in the constant state! Just like the changes in the weather demand for an altered dressing, eating routine, our skin also needs some slight adjustments in its care routines to combat the humidity and dampness prevalent in the monsoons. While you are enjoying the light spray of rains on your face, and the dip in temperatures, without some changes in its TLC routine, it’s not all hunky-dory with the skin.

The monsoon brings with it its own share of skin problems such as acne, skin infections, breakouts, itchy skin and scalp and the loss of natural glow on the skin. Dull and life skin does take an edge out of the pleasure of monsoon, doesn’t it? Depending on your skin type you need to alter your routine to combat the monsoon effects on the skin. If you have normal skin then a good facewash, clean skin and moisturizing SPF will do the trick.

For others here are some tips to tweak your normal skincare routine to make it monsoon friendly.

The first thing to keep in mind is to keep your skin and hair away from dampness. A damp or wet skin a the breeding ground for fungi and microbes leading to various problems such as irritations, itchiness, ringworm, allergies, etc. Avoid sharing your towels, hankies, etc. with other people.

Wash your face two to three times a day: Invest in a soap-free cleanser for the skin. For oily skin, an oil cleanser in the morning and evening will clean the dirt, grime, and oil from the skin and if you have dry skin, then get a gentle cleanser, which will benefit your skin. Washing your face twice a day is a must and does it thrice a day if you plan to walk or sweat in the rains.

Toning is essential: Toner cleanses your pores by removing leftover dirt and makeup, shrinks them, and tightens the skin. Look for toners with natural ingredients such as tea tree, lemon juice, rose water, cucumber water and chamomile tea, which reduce the occurrence of blemish and acne too.

Shield with moisturizer: A layer of moisturizer on the skin will prevent the atmosphere from sucking the moisture out of your skin and prevent it from being dry and flaky. The trick is to buy a moisturizer that does not make your skin look oily. Select a skin type based moisturizer with natural ingredients like cucumber, coconut oil, etc. Keep a handy travel size bottle of moisturizer in your bag and use it anytime your skin feels dry.

Yes, you will need a sunblock: A water-resistant sunblock will help the skin retain moisture, block the UV rays, and prevent the skin from becoming wrinkly and tanned. Apply sunscreen every time you move out of the house.

Take a sip of water at regular intervals: Irrespective of your skin type, drinking 8-10 glasses of water every day is a must. This will keep your skin hydrated from inside, maintain its elasticity, and retains the natural glow. Tea, coffee and other drinks are not a substitute for water.

Opt for the ‘no makeup’ makeup: Lumpy mascara and runny foundation are not going to do you any good in the monsoons. Stick to minimal makeup and if you have to, then opt for powder-based makeup products. The trick is to let your skin breathe without clogging up the pores.

Exfoliate gently: Exfoliation is not a battle with the skin, the pigments in the exfoliator will do the job you just need to give them a hand. You can buy a good exfoliator in the market or make one at home by using besan, rolled oats or brown sugar, coffee, tea bag, sugar, baking soda, papaya, and yogurt, neem along with milk and honey.

Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin, unclogs the pores, and helps in cell repair and regeneration. Make a paste of Multani mitti, with rose water and apply on your face twice a week. This helps soak up the extra oil from the skin. Mix besan, with milk, and turmeric, and little neem powder to make a paste. Apply on face and wash after 15-20 minutes to get rid of acne and add a glow to the face.

Get a good anti-bacterial and anti-fungal powder: The immunity level of the body decreases in the monsoons and makes the skin prone to fungal infections. Use a good anti-fungal powder on your private parts, and in between your toes and under the breast area to prevent further fungal growth.

Avoid washing with hot water: Hot water damages the outer layer of the skin therefore instead of cold water or hot water opt for lukewarm water. Be quick with the showers and pat dry your skin instead of rubbing it with a towel.

Remove your makeup every night before hitting the snooze button: This is applicable for all-round year skincare. Use makeup cleansers to remove the makeup before you go to bed every night.

Great time for skin treatment routines: Monsoons are a great time to rejuvenate and de-tan your skin. Consult your dermatologist for microdermabrasion and chemical peel treatments.

Be kind to lips and eyes: Use a lip balm regularly to prevent dry and chapped lips and gentle eye cream will give your eyes a fresh and rested look.

Try and avoid wearing artificial jewellery as the humidity can react with metals and cause allergies and rashes on the skin.

Wear breathable footwear to prevent sweat from accumulating in the feet. If your feet get wet in the rain, wash and dry them immediately. Use a good foot cream twice a week before going to bed.

Be vigilant about the skincare in the rainy season, and be mindful about your overall health and consult your dermatologist if you notice major changes in your skin and your regular skincare routine is not working out.

