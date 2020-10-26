EXCLUSIVE: Need a skincare routine appropriate for teenagers? Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth has you covered

More and more teenagers are edging towards looking after their skin in the younger years. Here's the dermat-approved routine you need to follow if you're a teenager.

It is best to keep your skincare routine simple in your teens. This is the decade where you start experimenting with makeup and that can lead to acne eruptions, allergies etc. Try to stick to a simple skincare routine and remember to use a sunscreen daily.

Oily / combination skin:

Moisturiser: Use a light gel-based moisturiser every time you wash your face. Wash your face only twice a day. Try to keep used of concealers and foundations to a minimum. Make sure you remove makeup properly with an oily free make up remover at night.

Face wash: Use a salicylic acid-based face wash of your skin is oily. If you have acne then you can use a face wash which contains benzoyl peroxide. Apply the face wash, lather it, leave it on for 2-3mins and then wash it off.

Sunscreen: Use a gel-based sunscreen with SPF 30 on a regular basis.

Diet: Try to keep your sugar and milk intake to the minimum if you get acne frequently.

Acne control: you can use benzoyl peroxide gel or salicylic acid as spot treatment. Do not pick on your skin or try to pop your acne as it will leave behind a scar or a dark spot. If you have moderate to severe acne, it is best to visit a dermatologist and get it treated.

Dry skin:

Moisturiser: This is the most important component of your skincare. Use a moisturiser which contains liquid paraffin or shea butter or cocoa butter, this will help in hydrating the skin for a long time. Always apply a thick moisturiser before going to bed. Try to not keep the air conditioner temperature too low and do not sleep directly under a fan. This will dry your skin out even more. Oil such as almond oil or coconut oil can be used to remove makeup.

Face wash: Use a light non- foaming face wash meant for dry sensitive skin. Stay away from scrubs and foaming face washes. Avoid using hot water.

Sunscreen: Use a cream or lotion formulation of sunscreen over your moisturiser.

Diet: try to take food rich in omega 3 & 6 fatty acids such as nuts, seeds ( flax seeds, chia seeds), fish and seafood.

Normal skin

Moisturiser: Use a light water-based moisturiser twice a day. Always use a moisturiser every time you wash your face. Remove makeup properly before going to bed in order to avoid acne.

Face wash: You can use a non-foaming face wash twice a day.

Sunscreen: use a gel formulation of sunscreen with SPF 30. Reapply it every 2 hours.

Diet: try to take food rich in omega 3 & 6 fatty acids such as nuts, seeds ( flax seeds, chia seeds), fish and seafood.

