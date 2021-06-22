  1. Home
  2. fashion

Looking for a way to clear your acne? Drink this DETOX raisin water everyday & see how it transforms your skin

Known as ‘nature’s candy,’ raisins help in reducing acne by purifying the blood. Find out more
3447 reads Mumbai
Acne,Home Remedy,detox water Looking for a way to clear your acne? Drink this DETOX raisin water everyday & see how it transforms your skin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Acne, especially the pesky kinds that don’t go away not only takes a toll on your skin but also brings down your confidence. People with cystic acne and hormonal pimples have tried almost all the remedies in the book and while some work for them, others just worsen the conditions. One of the popular home remedies to get rid of acne is to not only use topical treatments but also ensure that the skin gets the right nutrients from within. So, here’s a detox drink recipe that might help you clear out the acne and give you clearer skin. 

Directions: 

1. In a glass of water, soak black raisins overnight. 

2. In the morning, strain out the raisins and drink the infused water on an empty stomach. 

3. Follow this remedy and monitor whether you’re seeing a difference in your skin health. 

4. Continue if it works for you and end up clearing your acne. 

Benefits: 

Raisins are known as ‘nature’s candy,’ and while these little dried up grapes taste the way they do, they also have a plethora of benefits for both your body and skin. It is considered as a blood purifier that in turn helps in getting rid of the toxins and reducing their effects on the skin. It is an excellent source of Vitamins A and E and thus helps in making the skin soft and supple. It also helps in the cell renewal process and with the toxins out of the body, it works effectively on getting rid of acne. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 2 Ways to sculpt your face like a Kardashian with the help of a Gua Sha

Credits :getty images

You may like these
Sandalwood DIY Masks: A magical ingredient to taper acne and aging skin scars
3 Papaya DIY masks: Get ready to achieve glowing and acne free skin
Keep acne at bay with THESE easy skincare hacks that will save you from the humidity
Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare week: Multani mitti to aloe vera: Radiance boosting home remedies
THIS Besan face mask will ward off excess oil and make your skin feel baby soft
EXCLUSIVE: Skincare tips for teenagers to control acne issues according to Shahnaz Husain
close