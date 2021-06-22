Looking for a way to clear your acne? Drink this DETOX raisin water everyday & see how it transforms your skin

Known as ‘nature’s candy,’ raisins help in reducing acne by purifying the blood. Find out more

Acne, especially the pesky kinds that don’t go away not only takes a toll on your skin but also brings down your confidence. People with cystic acne and hormonal pimples have tried almost all the remedies in the book and while some work for them, others just worsen the conditions. One of the popular home remedies to get rid of acne is to not only use topical treatments but also ensure that the skin gets the right nutrients from within. So, here’s a detox drink recipe that might help you clear out the acne and give you clearer skin.

Directions:

1. In a glass of water, soak black raisins overnight.

2. In the morning, strain out the raisins and drink the infused water on an empty stomach.

3. Follow this remedy and monitor whether you’re seeing a difference in your skin health.

4. Continue if it works for you and end up clearing your acne.

Benefits:

Raisins are known as ‘nature’s candy,’ and while these little dried up grapes taste the way they do, they also have a plethora of benefits for both your body and skin. It is considered as a blood purifier that in turn helps in getting rid of the toxins and reducing their effects on the skin. It is an excellent source of Vitamins A and E and thus helps in making the skin soft and supple. It also helps in the cell renewal process and with the toxins out of the body, it works effectively on getting rid of acne.

Credits :getty images

