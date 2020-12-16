Looking for a way to improve your uneven skin texture? THESE home remedies will do the trick right

Textured skin can be dealt with a few easy home remedies and here's how you can make the most of your kitchen ingredients. Check it out

Over the past few months, skincare has become an integral part of our lives. From trying out new products to making the use of the already available ingredients at home, we've come a long way. Not just that, even skin woes were treated with the right kind of products and DIY remedies which is why we're back again with yet another skincare issue that needs to be addressed. Textured skin is an issue most of us face. From old acne bumps to uneven and rough texture, it is something that needs treating and we're here with effective remedies that will help you do so.

Tomato

Tomatoes are a great natural ingredient that deals with free radicals and signs of ageing. It also helps in reducing open pores and blackheads making it the perfect ingredient.

All you need:

1 tomato

2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of besan

How to:

1 Start by making a puree out of the tomato and set it aside.

2. Now in a bowl add besan and honey and give it a mix.

3. Add the puree to the mixture to make a runny paste.

4. Apply it on your face and leave it in for 15 minutes.

5. While taking it off, gently scrub your skin in circular motions.

6. Make sure to use cold water to do the deed right and follow the ritual once a week to see the results.

Papaya

Another great fruit to deal with textured skin is papaya. It is filled with enzymes that help in clearing out the skin by getting it rid of the deal skin cells while leaving you with a gorgeous glow.

All you need:

½ a papaya

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon of lime juice

How to:

1 Start by cutting the papaya into small pieces and mashing it up with a fork.

2. You'll get a paste-like form, now to this, add lemon and honey.

3. Stir it thoroughly to get a thick paste.

4. Apply it over your face and neck and leave it for 15 minutes.

5. Use lukewarm water to get rid of the mask and make sure to moisturize after.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: All you need is 3 makeup products to look GLAM; Don’t believe us? Find out for yourself

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×