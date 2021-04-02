Looking for a way to woo your man? Here's everything you need for a perfect makeup look for a date night

Now make your special night extra special and memorable with these affordable and easy to use makeup products.

Getting ready for a date night can be really overwhelming. From picking the perfect outfit to wear to making sure that your makeup is on point - you would really not want anything to go wrong. You do not want to overdo it and at the same time you do not want to keep it too casual. The secret is to keep the look sheer, not saturated. To make your life easier, here we have a list of the best products that will make your date night makeup look glamorous and long-lasting.

Concealer

Start by applying a thin coat of concealer under your eyes in an upward direction. Pick a shade lighter than your foundation. You can also cover the pigmentation around your lips and nose. This Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer will give you a natural looking makeup that will not fade throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 346

Buy Now

Foundation

You can apply foundation either before your after using the concealer. It is important to make sure that your foundation matches your exact skin tone and is not lighter. A lighter foundation will make your face and neck look uneven which can be a disaster. Blend the foundation and concealer with a makeup sponge. Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer with SPF 22 will provide a matte finish and keep your skin hydrated.

Price: Rs. 494

Buy Now

Kajal

Next, apply kajal on your waterline and give your eyes a slightly dramatic look. Kajal makes your eyes look bigger and brighter. It will hide puffiness and give you a fresh and glamorous look. This Lakme Eyeconic Kajal is waterproof and is made with a smudge-proof formula that lasts upto 22 hours. It is super easy to use and makes a convenient choice.

Price: Rs. 205

Buy Now

Eyeshadow

Use a neutral tone for your eyes since you want to keep your look subtle and elegant. Apply a gentle stroke of a nude eyeshadow and further enhance your eyes. This Maybelline eyeshadow palette consists of soft nude tones that are easily blendable with an amazing texture. The colours on this palette are suitable for all skin tones. You can have a soft blushed nude look or bold rose smokey eyes.

Price: Rs. 568

Buy Now

Eyeliner

Apply a thin layer of black eyeliner on your eyelids. An eyeliner will make your eyes look bigger and sharper while also adding a shape to them. It provides a charismatic and bold look. This Maybelline New York Colossal eyeliner is smudge-proof and waterproof. It lasts up to 24 hours and gives an intense look.

Price: Rs. 385

Buy Now

Mascara

A mascara has the ability to completely amplify your look. Long and thick lashes look extremely gorgeous and will beautify your makeup. This mascara from Maybelline New York is made with a long-lasting formula that will last up to 18 hours. It will increase the length of your lashes and give it 3 times the volume.

Price: Rs. 234

Buy Now

Blush

Applying blush will brighten up your skin and give it a natural-looking glow. Everyone loves rosy cheeks! Apply a layer on the apples of your cheeks and on your nose. This lightweight blush from Sugar Cosmetics blends like a dream and gives a seamless and glowy look. It will add a radiance to your face and enhance your makeup.

Price: Rs. 331

Buy Now

Lipstick

Complete your look with a light lipstick that will make your lips look plump and irresistible! This creamy matte lipstick from Maybelline New York gives a sensational look and is also extremely hydrating. It is enriched with pure oils, that are filled with moisture. It will keep your lips moisturised and not leave them flaky and dry after a long day.

Price: Rs. 299

Buy Now

Follow these steps and attain a natural-looking makeup for the perfect date night!

