Losing it over your cracked heels? Here are 5 DIY remedies to cure them

While some of us love the chilly weather as we enjoy hot beverages under the warmth of our blankets, some wholeheartedly despise it. Because with winter comes a lot of problems that are directly related to our skin and hair. The body starts to lose its moisture and that's when our skin starts to react to it which leads us to cracked heels that are mainly triggered in this weather.

We come across women who have the perfect outfit, makeup and accessories but they also tend to neglect their feet. With the loss of moisture from the air, our heels also dry and crack. So to keep our feet soft, smooth and supple we need to follow an exfoliating routine along with daily moisturising. Cracked heels can leave you sore and thus here are some at-home remedies you could try out for relief.

Honey

Honey is deeply moisturising and also has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. This natural ingredient can also act as an exfoliator and help in healing wounds. Use a bowl to make a mixture of honey and rose water and leave it for at least 15 mins after applying. Wash it off later.

Vinegar

Vinegar, being a mild exfoliator just like honey, can soothe and cure cracked feet. Dilute a mixture using one part vinegar and two parts water. It may give off a strong odour after applying to your feet but it will vanish after it dries. You can also add some essential oils for a desired scent.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is an excellent moisturiser and is also extremely hydrating. It also arrests the moisture in the skin, boosting the production of collagen too which will aid in repairing cracked heels. Extract some amount of fresh aloe vera gel and apply it by massaging it to your feet. Then wash it off after 20 mins.

Banana

Take some ripened bananas, mash them and rub them onto your feet. Being rich in potassium, they have great moisturising potential that can cure cracked heels. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse off with cold water.

Pumice Stone

Pumice stones come in various shapes and sizes that are meant to exfoliate your feet. Soak your heels in warm water and give it a good scrubbing for a few minutes.

Also, follow a daily routine of moisturising your feet before going to bed.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Wedding on the cards? Here are some last minute skincare tips to make you glow on your big day





