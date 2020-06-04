Losing lashes while removing waterproof mascara? THIS simple hack is effective and quick 

Waterproof mascara is honestly a life saver during humid summer days and monsoon. But getting rid of it can be quite a painful process. Read on for the hack!

Keeping lashes curled makes the eyes pop, look bigger and bring all the attention on them. Apart from kohl and the lash-curler, mascara plays an important role in ensuring lashes stay put and elongated all day. Waterproof mascara is a saviour when it comes to keeping lashes curled even during the sweltering summer and monsoon. It is designed to withstand almost everything. But a drawback of this, is that not removing it properly causes the lashes to fall out or even irritate the skin around the eyes. To save those beloved lashes, here is the go-to technique to get rid of waterproof mascara without losing lashes.

Choose a soft cotton pad. Get our your makeup remover and soak the cotton pad in this. Once the pad is completely soaked, press it on the eye for a few seconds.

After that,swipe the pad downwards and make sure the lashes get makeup remover on them so that the product completely dissolves the mascara and effectively gets it off the lashes.

If the mascara has clumped your lashes, dip a Q-tip into the makeup remover and clean off the mascara from between your lashes. This will also help in avoiding smudges

There might be some stubborn bits of mascara that are not budging. Do not scrub or rub them as it not only damages your lashes but the skin under your eyes as well. And this area is 10 times thinner than the rest of the skin making it even more delicate.

Instead, just repeat the process of using the cotton pad on with makeup remover on the lashes.

