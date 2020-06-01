Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi and more luxury stores looted amid protests over George Floyd's death 

As the situation in parts of the United States is growing worse with raging protests over the racism against George Floyd's death, stores have been looted and vandalised by protesters.

The raging protests are only growing every day following George Floyd's death. The death of the African-American person who was in police custody has caused unrest in parts of the United States. In cities like New York, Chicago, Minneapolis etc.there have been massive protests and outbreaks of violence. Curfews have been imposed across multiple states to try and curb the violence. The National Guard has also been called but it seems like the situation is just getting worse.

Protesters have taken to the streets and multiple properties including restaurants, public properties and luxury retail stores have been damaged in the process. Luxury stores like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi. Alexander McQueen, Hermes, Chanel, etc. have been looted and vandalised. Statements like "Eat the rich", "F*** the police", "F*** Trump", "Living in hell" and "The Revolution is coming", were spray painted across multiple luxury retail stores in photos that popular Instagram page Diet Prada uploaded.

Protesters with their faces covered to keep their identities hidden, have also been looting the stores and practically running away with products, leaving all of them practically empty!

The Gucci store in Phipps Plaza has been looted. pic.twitter.com/WZIwBptDD3 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 30, 2020

“WE WANT JUSTICE AND THOSE LOUIS VUITTON HANDBAGS RIGHT NOW!!” pic.twitter.com/JFPHe05ymS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 30, 2020

While questions have been raised about how looting luxury retail stores help in aiding protests, others say that there is no one way to protest. The idea is to get attention to the issue and make a statement.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing events? Comment below and let us know.



This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×