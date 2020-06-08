Love make up? 5 side effects of applying makeup that you didn't know about

Sure, everybody loves to turn their face into a canvas from time to time. But makeup can also be very bad for your skin. Read on to find out.

We live in a world where we are constantly judged by our appearance. With the social media frenzy that we are stuck in where looking good is top priority, makeup is something most of us go to to look good at all times. And with the beauty and makeup industry constantly trying to convince us that a little foundation and some mascara go along way in making a person look attractive, we can't help but get pulled in. But little do we know about the side-effects that makeup has on skin and the body. Read on to find out.

Hair issues

Hair is one of the most important things when it comes to changing trends. products like hair gels, serums, dyes hair sprays,etc. consist of harmful chemicals that damage the hair like nothing else. Using these chemical-based products leads to problems like dandruff, hair loss and scalp issues.

Acne

One of the most common side-effects of makeup is acne. Applying too much makeup on skin, especially oily skin tends to clog pores and leads to formation of things like blackheads and acne. This primarily occurs when makeup products are of low quality.

Eye infections

Common among women who wear heavy eye makeup, eyes are one of the most sensitive areas of the face. Too much mascara on the lashes and not proper cleaning of the lashes could make it a breeding ground for bacteria leading to infections.

Premature ageing

Using chemical-based makeup and skin products for prolonged periods of time tend to permanently damage the skin. Signs like fine lines and wrinkles end up making their way on the face. While makeup can in-turn be used to hide these flaws, long term effects could be counter-productive.

Skin discolouration

Many skin and beauty products like moisturisers, toners etc. contain bleaching agents. Prolonged use of them can lead to discolouration of the skin, patchiness, redness or even freckles in some cases.

