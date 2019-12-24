Love Mehendi? HERE's everything you need to know about different types of mehendi designs

Do you love mehendi? If yes, then read below to find out how different type of religion has its own type of mehendi, and how each mehendi art is so intricate and unique from each other.

When it comes to one thing that makes us look eternally beautiful is Mehendi. We all know the significance of Mehendi. And mehendi is not only put during weddings but nowadays many people put it for the family functions only and during many festivals such as Bhai Dooj, Rakhi, Karwachauth and Diwali. The alluring smell of Henna and Jaggery and the dark brown colour of Mehendi not only makes our hands and feet look pretty, but it also accentuates our look. Some people even use Mehendi in hair, while others completely dislike the fragrance and colour of Mehendi. However, did you know that there are different types of Mehendi? Yes, apart from the version that we mostly know about, Mehndi is applied in various other styles?

Read below to find out how different religion has different types of Mehendi.

Arabic mehndi design:

This mehndi art is quite popular, and it's known for its intricate bold lines and fine empty spaces. It originated from the Gulf countries, hence the name. Arabic mehndi is about minimal yet striking artwork. The space in this style of mehndi is of utmost significance and makes the adjacent designs/patterns stand out.

Moroccan mehndi design:

Moroccan mehndi is recognised for its unisex designs and is also applied by men who are interested in henna-tattoos. This sort of mehndi style comprises of geometric shapes and curves, traditional tribal patterns, shapes and embossed dots.

Indo-Western mehndi design:

This type of mehendi has the best of both worlds. It's an amalgamation of traditional Indian mehndi patterns and off-the-wall designs. The most noticeable feature of this mehndi art is adding short messages to it apart from funky designs.

African mehndi design:

This design is lesser known by us, but it's slowly getting popular African mehndi comprises of tribal designs and patterns, although it bears a lot of similarity with Arabic mehndi in terms of gaps and bold borders.

Indo-Arabic Mehndi design:

This is a combination of the Indian and Arabic style of mehndi designing. The intricacy and beauty of Indian mehndi combined with bold lines and empty spaces, sounds so beautiful right? It looks elegant and eye-catching when applied.

