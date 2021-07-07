Luxury on a budget: A relaxing head-to-toe pamper routine you are going to fall in love with

Give your body and your mind the much needed relaxation with these products which are all affordable, soothing and smell like a dream.

It's that time of the month and by that I mean, it's time for a glow up. Leave your worries, tension and work load on your office desk and relax your body and mind with this pamper routine. Don’t you find it satisfying when women on the internet post videos of them following a pamper routine? So what are you waiting for? Christmas? Get ready to drive your Monday blues away with your scented candles, a glass of wine and take out that dressing gown which you have been waiting to wear since forever. Your pamper routine doesn’t necessarily have to include expensive and paid-through-the-nose kind of products. Below are listed some products which are going to give you a “spa in a bottle” experience from the comfort of your own home at a very reasonable rate.

Shower Mousse

A product which helps in cleansing, moisturising and providing a smooth surface for shaving is a must-have in one’s shower routine. This rose oil infused sulphate-free shower mousse by Dove will give your skin 24 hour nourishment and hydration. By instantly restoring your skin’s natural barrier, the product is also going to prevent dryness. Get ready to make some space on your skincare shelf because this product is everything you need in a bottle.

Price: ₹ 314

Buy Now

Body Scrub

Scrubbing off dead skin cells has to be one of the most satisfying things on Earth. As satisfying as dipping your hands on a can of slime. Be it your hair or your body, exfoliation is necessary. The key to achieving radiant and healthier skin is exfoliating at least twice a week. The almond milk and honey body scrub by The Body Shop is meant for dry and sensitive skin and is a great way to start your skin care journey if you are a beginner.

Price: ₹ 1,495

Buy Now

Hair Mask

When it comes to hair masks, Schwarzkopf is the go-to brand. The brand’s Spa Essence range has a wide variety of products which are beneficial for dry and damaged hair especially the hair mask. The hair mask is enriched with Hydro-Keratin Complex that boosts the hair’s moisture level. It softens and strengthens the hair from within, leaving it voluminous and shiny.

Price: ₹ 600

Buy Now

Face Mask sheet

When it comes to face masks, there’s no such thing as “too many”. These mask sheets are perfect for sleepovers, self-care days and the festive seasons where you need an instant glow without too much effort. The oil-free texture will give your skin the perfect amount of hydration.This combo consists of 4 Hydra Bombs, 2 Sakura Whites, 2 Pure Charcoal and 2 Light Complete face masks.

Price: ₹ 643

Buy Now

Scented Candle

A calm and peaceful environment will help you drown your sorrows, worries, work pressure and your anxiety away. Put your face and hair mask on, pour yourself a glass of your finest chardonnay, put on some good music and light this scented candle from Miniso which is infused with natural oils. The candle has some light lavender and floral notes with a hint of vanilla in it. Lavender is known for improving sleep and it also benefits skin and hair. Your body and hair are going to thank you for this!

Price: ₹ 190

Buy Now

Share your comment ×