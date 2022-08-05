Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get luxury fragrances for women with an irresistible scent on Amazon

We have something for you to be excited about!Well, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 for Prime members has officially begun, and the deals look darn good. That means this is your chance to avail some of the most amazing offers on the popular, luxury fragrances for women on Amazon! You might feel bombarded with a plethora of options available to you during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, but worry not! To help you out with the same, we have painstakingly scouted the best-smelling fragrances from an array of products. Whether you are looking for an instant pick-me-up scent, a subtle, sweet-smelling one, or a feminine fragrance, below we have listed the best luxury fragrances for women to help you make the most of the sale. So, without further ado, go check the incredible discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale now!

Here are the 7 best luxury fragrances for women from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

Scroll through to check out our roundup of the best Independence Sale 2022 deals.

1. Guess Girl Belle By Guess For Women

If a sultry, mood-uplifting smell is your calling, then look no further than Guess Girl Belle By Guess. The striking blend of floral and fruity notes will delight your soul. With the warm scent of jasmine and violet and base notes of Australian sandalwood, musk, and vanilla, this perfume has a refreshing, rejuvenating smell. And yes, it's super, long-lasting and helps to control bad odour.

Price: Rs. 2,394

Buy Now

2. Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette Spray for Women

Bringing the freshness of ocean air in a bottle, it tastefully amalgamates it with the fruity smell of citrus and pineapple and woody notes. It is a naturally sensual, joy-inducing scent that evokes a positive mood. Featuring strong base notes of blackberry, violet root, and sandalwood, we are pretty sure this will turn out to be your signature scent!

Price: Rs 4,740

Buy Now

3. Ajmal Senora EDP 75ml Floral perfume for Women

Seriously, how beautiful this bottle looks! It can surely double up as decor. This perfume has an intoxicating floral smell at the heart, thoughtfully blended with the zesty orange notes and sharp pepper. The base formulated with amber, vanilla, and patchouli imparts strength and makes the perfume linger longer on your skin.

Price: Rs 1,159.00

Buy Now

4. Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist

Laden with aloe mist, this fragrance nourishes the skin and has a light, most refreshing smell that you can think of! The alluring, festive blend of pink prosecco, sparkling quince, crystal peonies, gilded amber, and amaretto creme makes it one of the most-sought mists. Plus, it's dermatologically tested and comes packed in a sophisticated bottle.

Price: Rs.849

Buy Now

5. Essenza Di Wills

Dreamy, sublimely sensual, and youthful in spirit, the Essenza Di Wills has a captivating smell. With the freshness of florals mixed with the mysterious enigma of pink pepper and Brazilian orange, this one makes for a great perfume to get you through the daytime.

Price: Rs.524.00

Buy Now

6.Tommy Hilfiger Girl Eau de Toilette 50ml

The mesmeric melange of florals with base notes of Base notes magnolia, leather, sandalwood, jasmine, and cedar. The fruity-floral smell will remind you of the American landscape. Spritz on your pulse points to smell lovely all day long.

Price: Rs. 3,010

Buy Now

7. Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Deodorant For Her

In love with fresh, delicate fragrances? Then get hold of this deodorant bottle. An enchanting mixture of lotus, rose, white flowers, and precious woods. It will bolster your confidence and enhance your mood.

Price: Rs.890

Buy Now

Steeped in sophistication, these feminine luxury fragrances are available at discounted prices at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. They are every bit as worthy of a spot in your vanity box.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Dates, discounts, offers & all you need to know

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Early Kickstarter deals on fashion, beauty, electronics & more

Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale: 8 Best Kickstarter deals on makeup products for all beauty enthusiasts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Prime early deals on beautiful fashion jewellery for women