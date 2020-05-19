THIS is Madhuri Dixit's DIY secret to ageless skin and flawless hair

Madhuri Dixit is still flawless at 53 and here we have her secret to ageless beauty. Check it out

The dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, has always been known for her gorgeous skin and flawless hair. At 53, she can literally give a tough competition to young actresses out there. For over years, her ageless beauty has been a topic of many conversations so, in a recent interview by Vogue, she shared her secret ingredient for it all - flawless skin and luscious hair.

The answer to all her skin and hair issues is *drumrolls please* besan. Also known as Gram flour, besan has been an Indian beauty secret for decades now. Made from ground chickpeas, gram flour is used by everyone from babies to brides and ofcourse to none other than, Madhuri Dixit to get great skin. We’ve all heard about the benefits of besan from our Nanis and Dadis and with Madhuri an avid user of the same, we cannot wait to learn more about its uses.

“Besan mixed with honey and lemon juice works amazingly for your skin,” she told Vogue.

Here’s everything that you can do with Gram flour:

1. Brightening Mask

Besan can be used to minimise acne scars. It is an effective remedy to reduce any kind of pigmentation and blemishes on the face. All you need to do is mix a teaspoon of besan with a teaspoon of sandalwood and a pinch of turmeric. Mix water and form it into a paste. Apply it on your face and let it dry. Rinse off to get fresh, glowing skin!

2. Exfoliating face pack

When besan is mixed with lime juice, milk, turmeric and water, it works as a great exfoliating face pack. It works wonders in getting rid of dead skin cells while the lactic acid in the milk makes for a great moisturiser. When mixed with rose water, it also reduces oiliness to give you a flawless complexion.

3. For dull hair

If you have dull, lifeless hair, all it needs is a little bit of moisturising and to do that, besan and egg is a great combination. Just whisk one egg in two tablespoons of besan. Add honey and lemon to the mixture to make a smooth paste. Apply on your hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off and voila you’ll have soft and luscious hair!

4. For damaged hair

If you have damaged, limp hair, this is the mask for you. All you need is a few teaspoons of besan. Mix it with lemon, honey, almond powder and Vitamin E oil capsules. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it on for about 15 minutes and rinse it off. You will have voluminous mane in no time!

