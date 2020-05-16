MAJOR makeup inspiration ft. Sonam Kapoor

Here are all the times Sonam Kapoor has managed to bring somethig new to the table with her makeup looks. Check it out

has undoubtedly been the one to put her A-game forward when it comes to fashion. There’s no denying the fact that she manages to bring something new to the table every time she steps out. Now, this is not just limited to fashion and clothing but also has to do a lot with beauty and makeup. From her new hairstyles to completely gorgeous makeup looks, here is all the makeup inspiration you need.

Now, we understand that we are in a lockdown, but, this is a great time to master your makeup skills and click at least a 100 selfies. We’ve tried it and it definitely feels amazing! So, case in point, here’s all the inspiration you’ll need!

Nothing works well for desi attires as much as smokey eyes do. Just blending your kajal on your eyelid and making the most of your flawless base and neutral lips is the way to go! A classic black smokey eye is something you can wear with literally anything and look glamourous. It’s time to brush up those skills!

As much as a must-know a smokey eye is, nothing screams classic as winged eyeliner and a red lip. Sonam wore it at the Cannes red carpet but considering that we’re in the quarantine you can wear it to your living room just to chill!

Adding to our list of classics is a sleek low bun and kohl-clad eyes. It works perfect for days when you want all the attention on you. It is all a great look for times when you have a solid coloured outfit and want a classic element to compliment it!

It’s Saturday and usually, we’d be getting ready to party. But, with nothing to do, we can at least make the most of our weekend by decking up in this glamourous makeup look. Gold eyeshadow with black smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheekbones and defined brows a makeup look we’re willing to spend our hours on.

With all the drama that we have seen, perfecting a gorgeously simple look is also an art. Just a hint of kohl with berry cheeks and neutral lips is something that requires very little effort and maximum satisfaction.

Here are a few more of Sonam’s makeup looks that could serve as an inspiration.

Let your artistic abilities shine!

