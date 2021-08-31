Make banana a part of your hair care regime: 5 Hair products enriched with banana

The tropical fruit is an effective beauty treatment for the hair. Bananas are great for your hair and scalp. They improve manageability and shine, prevent and control dandruff, and moisturise your scalp. They are rich in potassium, natural oils and vitamins that help soften the hair and protect its natural elasticity.

TNW - The Natural Wash Banana Shampoo

This banana shampoo actively combats frizz and split-ends. It nourishes your hair, making them soft, manageable, and shiny. This anti-frizz shampoo gently cleanses your hair by adding nutrition to the hair follicles. It has nourishing ingredients that provide an intense dose of moisturisation to the hair. It adds life to dull and dry hair.

Price: Rs.449

TNW - The Natural Wash Banana Conditioner

Enriched with the goodness of robust banana, this hair conditioner for dry frizzy hair helps to perfectly condition the hair strands and provide deep moisturisation to the hair. It helps to keep the moisture of the hair intact and further prevents it from being damaged. It is the best way to keep the hair fall at bay because it adds elasticity to the hair and prevents breakage of the hair. Furthermore, it helps to keep the hair nourished which leads to lesser hair fall.

Price: Rs.399

TNW - The Natural Wash Blackseed Hair Serum

This hair serum is made with natural ingredients and enriched with essential oils like banana oil, blackseed oil, grapeseed oil and argan oil. The non-greasy formula won't weigh your hair down and will seal the cuticle to lock out humidity, smooth strands and tame flyaways for sleek, healthy hair. This smoothing serum can be used as a detangler, conditioner, heat protectant, styling and finishing aid for all hair types. It can be used on shampooed hair as well as on dry hair to give your hair the perfect shine.

Price: Rs.399

Flawsome Wild Bananas Hair Mask

A deliciously lush hair mask that smoothens and moisturises hair making them look healthy, soft and bouncy. The banana extract along with shea butter deeply moisturises the hair from roots to tips. Keratin and nourishing moroccan argan, coconut, and jojoba oils improve hair strength and elasticity. It is also boosted with provitamin B5 that seals in moisture for a smooth and manageable mane.

Price: Rs.595

Nature’s Mystery Banana Hair Oil

This banana, honey and apple cider hair oil treats dull, dry and damaged hair. It will also help restore shine and will deeply condition the hair. It is infused with the goodness of all natural ingredients and 10 essential oils. The ingredients are blended in the oil and heated together and further purified to give you the maximum benefits. It fights dryness, tames frizziness and deeply conditions your hair, providing adequate moisture and nourishment to your hair and scalp from within.

Price: Rs.369

