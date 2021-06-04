Make Carrot Seed Oil DIYs a favourite to target and treat skin concerns

A treasure trove of nature also known as little drops of magic for dry, aging, and acne-prone skin.

The many weather changes often bring in a host of pros and cons for your skin. Dealing with breakouts, wrinkles, and dehydrated skin seems a lot to handle in one shot. However, when you find a cheat sheet that does the job for you with a plant-based solution, it’s worth taking the plunge for your skin. Pick skin-friendly essential oils for these can serve as prudent choices as they entail lightweight textures and heal your skin with much care. With the K-beauty championing skin care products with ingredients like snail mucin, ginseng, liquorice root, and others, carrot seed oil has also been favoured for its mighty powers.

Carrot seed oil is derived from the Daucus carota, a flowering plant also referred to as wild carrot. It’s endemic to Europe and ventured into other continents over time. This essential oil houses Vitamin A, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that aid in combating signs of aging, reducing wrinkles, hydrating dry skin, and soothing acne. How do you use this essential oil, you ask? Indulge in these DIYs to welcome supple and healthy skin.

Mask for dry skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/2 tbsp cucumber juice

1 drop carrot seed oil

(Note: Due to the rich water content in cucumber juice, you do not have to dilute the essential oil.)

Procedure:

1.Combine all the ingredients to turn it into a smooth paste.

2.Spread this hydrating mask on your face and give it 20 minutes to dry up.

3.Wash it out and pat dry.

Mask for acne and sunburns

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 drops of carrot seed oil (Diluted)

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1.Blend all the ingredients and apply the paste to your face.

2.Keep it for 20 minutes and use lukewarm water to rinse it off.

(Note: You can skip the turmeric and use the same mixture as a natural skin soother.)

Mask for aging skin

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 drops of carrot seed oil (Diluted)

Procedure:

1.Mash the banana and add drops of carrot seed essential oil.

2.Apply the paste on your face and let it dry up for 20 minutes.

3.Cleanse it out with lukewarm water.

Have you given essential oils a try before? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Ariana Grande: Celeb approved ways to dress up your tresses

Credits :PIXABAY

Share your comment ×