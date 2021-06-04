  1. Home
  2. fashion

Make Carrot Seed Oil DIYs a favourite to target and treat skin concerns

A treasure trove of nature also known as little drops of magic for dry, aging, and acne-prone skin.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: June 4, 2021 08:21 pm
Make Carrot Seed Oil DIYs a favourite to target and treat skin concerns Make Carrot Seed Oil DIYs a favourite to target and treat skin concerns
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The many weather changes often bring in a host of pros and cons for your skin. Dealing with breakouts, wrinkles, and dehydrated skin seems a lot to handle in one shot. However, when you find a cheat sheet that does the job for you with a plant-based solution, it’s worth taking the plunge for your skin. Pick skin-friendly essential oils for these can serve as prudent choices as they entail lightweight textures and heal your skin with much care. With the K-beauty championing skin care products with ingredients like snail mucin, ginseng, liquorice root, and others, carrot seed oil has also been favoured for its mighty powers. 

 

Carrot seed oil is derived from the Daucus carota, a flowering plant also referred to as wild carrot. It’s endemic to Europe and ventured into other continents over time. This essential oil houses Vitamin A, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that aid in combating signs of aging, reducing wrinkles, hydrating dry skin, and soothing acne. How do you use this essential oil, you ask? Indulge in these DIYs to welcome supple and healthy skin. 

 

 

Mask for dry skin 

 

Ingredients: 

 

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/2 tbsp cucumber juice 

1 drop carrot seed oil 

(Note: Due to the rich water content in cucumber juice, you do not have to dilute the essential oil.)

 

Procedure: 

 

1.Combine all the ingredients to turn it into a smooth paste. 

2.Spread this hydrating mask on your face and give it 20 minutes to dry up. 

3.Wash it out and pat dry. 

 

Mask for acne and sunburns

 

Ingredients: 

 

1 tbsp aloe vera gel 

2 drops of carrot seed oil (Diluted)

A pinch of turmeric 

Procedure: 

1.Blend all the ingredients and apply the paste to your face. 

2.Keep it for 20 minutes and use lukewarm water to rinse it off.

 

(Note: You can skip the turmeric and use the same mixture as a natural skin soother.)

 

Mask for aging skin 

 

Ingredients: 

 

1 ripe banana 

2 drops of carrot seed oil (Diluted)

 

Procedure: 

1.Mash the banana and add drops of carrot seed essential oil. 

2.Apply the paste on your face and let it dry up for 20 minutes. 

3.Cleanse it out with lukewarm water. 

 

 

Have you given essential oils a try before? Let us know in the comments below.

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Ariana Grande: Celeb approved ways to dress up your tresses

 

Credits :PIXABAY

You may like these
Carrot Seed Oil: ALL about the skincare ingredient and why you MUST make it part of your beauty routine
What is oil cleansing and how is it a MIRACULOUS way to get rid of acne and unclog pores?
2 Easy and effective ways to remove blackheads at the comfort of your home
3 Ingredients that will easily calm your agitated skin down during the summer heatwave
2 Easy ways to use Apple Cider Vinegar for all your skincare and haircare woes
Easy skin care guide for you to count on from day to night