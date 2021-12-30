Make clear skin and healthy hair a part of your new year resolution with these 5 products

We all are hoping that the upcoming year turns out to be a lot better than the last 2 years. Having clear skin and healthy hair will automatically eliminate most of our problems and at least put us in a better mood in 2022. Here, we have a few skincare and hair care products that will make sure your skin stays glowing and your hair stays healthy and shiny this new year.

OxyGlow Keratin Shampoo with Argan Oil

This keratin shampoo enriched with argan oil is a gentle sulfate-free formula effective in repairing damaged hair. This mild shampoo strengthens hair strands and helps them regain the lost moisture for smooth, healthy and manageable hair.

Price: Rs.675

Buy Now

OxyGlow Golden Lacto Bleach

This lacto bleach anti-tan pack helps bleach facial hair as well as clears suntan from the face. Honey and milk are rich antimicrobial agents to work deep within to reduce melanin content in your skin to make it naturally glowing and nourished. This anti-tan bleach helps brighten and purify your skin by removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin to give an instant glow to the face.

Price: Rs.295

Buy Now

OxyGlow Onion Hair Oil

This red onion oil provides nourishment to hair follicles and helps restore lost nutrients to your hair. Onion oil stimulates blood circulation and helps expedite hair growth. It has antibacterial properties and helps fight scalp infections and controls hair loss.

Price: Rs.250

Buy Now

Oxyglow Honey and Papaya Enzymes Scrub

This honey and papaya scrub pack removes dead skin cells from your face without damaging the skin. This scrub pack is enriched with papaya enzymes and honey which are naturally active skin rejuvenating agents and help delay skin ageing, fade tan and clear pigmentation from the skin. This scrub ensures deep cleansing of skin by removing dirt and dead skin cells, leaving you with rejuvenated, smooth and clean skin.

Price: Rs.442

Buy Now

Oxyglow Keratin Hair Mask

This keratin protein hair mask gently soothes and moisturizes the scalp and hair leaving it soft and conditioned. Keratin is an active protein that helps strengthen your hair and make it look healthier. This hair mask deeply nourishes the hair to leave you with soft, healthy, and glossy hair.

Price: Rs.688

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion