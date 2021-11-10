Make oranges a part of your skincare routine with these 6 products for a natural and tinted glow

One of the most easily available fruits in every household, orange is known for its vitamin C content, which helps give a natural glow to the skin. Oranges can easily amp up our skincare routine with their properties. From acting as a toner to giving you that supple skin, it has endless beauty benefits.

The natural oils present in oranges help in giving a soft looking skin and retain its natural moisture. Here are a few products infused with orange that will put an end to your skin humility.

StBotanica Sunrise Facial Cleanser

Enriched with orange peel extracts and other natural ingredients, this face cleanser is sure to perk you right up. It will not only clean your skin but give your complexion lasting benefits. It effectively reduces dark spots, age spots, sun spots and other forms of discoloration while helping with acne, acne scars and premature ageing.

Price: Rs.312

Khadi Natural Herbal Orange Peel-Off Mask

This peel-off mask is infused with natural orange extracts. Oranges have a high content of citric acid which aids in skin exfoliation and helps to dry out acne. It helps improve the overall look of your skin. Antioxidants found in oranges fight free radicals and acne which may slow down the production of wrinkles and stop premature aging.

Price: Rs.251

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Orange Gentle Exfoliation Facial Scrub

This scrub contains orange oil, bamboo scrub powder, walnut scrub powder, sunflower oil, glycolic acid and vitamin E. It will give you a softer, more youthful complexion in minutes. It clears blackheads, gently exfoliates, reduces pore size, eliminates acne scars, and removes dead skin cells for a blemish free, radiant glow. Formulated with glycolic acid and natural exfoliants like walnut shell powder, this scrub serves multiple purposes as both an exfoliator and a cleanser to remove clogged pores, impurities, and leaves skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

Price: Rs.420

Good Vibes Orange Refreshing Face Gel

This gel is filled with antioxidants and nourishing properties. It is lightweight and easily absorbs into your skin and keeps it moisturised all day long without weighing down. Antioxidants found in oranges fight free radicals which slow down the production of wrinkles, and stop premature signs of ageing from developing. The vitamin C content present in oranges neutralises the effect of fine lines and wrinkles and provides you a youthful glow that lasts long. They have a high content of citric acid which aids in skin exfoliation and helps to dry out acne, improving the overall look of your skin.

Price: Rs.194

Solimo Face Sheet Mask, Orange

Enriched with orange extracts, this sheet mask helps control acne and brighten your skin in 15 minutes. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C that help tighten and tone the skin, giving it a healthy glow. The citric acid in the orange peel also exfoliates and brightens up your skin.

Price: Rs.94

WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Glow Clay Face Mask

Energise your dull and tired-looking skin with this clay face mask. It is a hydrating product that gets rid of dead skin layers and impurities without disturbing your skin’s natural lipid and moisture mantle. It helps to even out patchy complexion making it radiant and soft to the touch. The mask is formulated with Kakadu plum, activated vitamin C, shea butter, bentonite clay, jojoba oil and lemon and orange essential oils. It helps to nourish and improve skin health. It helps to draw out deep-seated impurities and dead skin cells and refine pores. It helps to repair and energise tired, dull skin, and improve blood circulation to the skin.

Price: Rs.499

