Make pineapple a part of your skincare regime: 7 pineapple infused beauty products for your skin

Pineapple may or may not be great on pizza but it is loaded with immune-strengthening vitamin C and antioxidant-rich manganese. Apart from serving as a consumable source of vitamins, pineapple extract works wonders when applied topically. It has anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties that cleanses the skin giving healthy, glowing results.

Biotique Bio Pineapple Oil Control Foaming Face Wash

This ayurvedic face wash is made with extracts of pineapple, euphorbia plant, neem leaves, and clove oil. It is soap-free and is ideal for normal to oily skin. You can use it to remove make-up and to purify your skin from impurities. It dissolves makeup and impurities, softens the skin and helps lighten the complexion.

Price: Rs.276

Buy Now

Amazon Brand - Solimo Pineapple Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with pineapple and chia seeds. It refreshes and cleanses the skin, and also provides natural exfoliation. The antioxidants help cleanse skin from dirt and impurities. It is free from sulphates and parabens and is suitable for everyday use.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

SKINFOOD Pineapple Peeling Gel

This deep peeling gel contains cellulose particles and AHA found in pineapples. It effectively exfoliates dry skin and eliminates sebum in pores. Pineapple, aloe, and purslane extracts cultivate skin that is clear and blemish-free. Pineapple contains enzymes that soften skin and reduce inflammation. It contains vitamins A and C which prevent signs of aging.

Price: Rs.711

Buy Now

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Volumizing Shampoo

This shampoo for fine hair gently cleanses while providing your hair a boost of body and fullness that improves the state of lifeless hair. The natural shampoo for color treated hair incorporates an abundance of valuable and effective extracts such as pineapple, honey melon, shea butter and our signature miracle oil blend to help thicken your hair. It will stimulate new hair growth in a systematic way without the presence of chemical-based elements that are harmful.

Price: Rs.3187

Buy Now

Biotique Bio Fruit Face Pack

This face pack is rich in essential vitamins, nutrients and natural skin brighteners. This luxurious depigmentation pack is blended with the juices of pineapple, tomato, lemon and papaya fruit to visibly lighten the skin for a brighter, flawless look. With regular use, you will attain soft and smooth skin with a youthful tone and texture.

Price: Rs.119

Buy Now

WOW Skin Science Pineapple & Fresh Coconut Water Body Wash

This body wash smells like a Hawaiian holiday and lathers like a lush tropical dream. It is enriched with pineapple extracts that helps lighten skin and improves overall skin texture, coconut water that helps moisturise the skin, glycerin that improves smoothness and prevents excessive dryness, aloe vera that keeps the skin nourished and healthy, and shea butter that tightens the skin and hydrates it.

Price: Rs.255

Buy Now

La Mior Bright Skin Pineapple & Mulberry Face Moisturiser

Known for it’s skin brightening properties, this anti-ageing face cream is rich in vitamin C and E, which helps unravel a hydrated and fresher looking skin. Infused with the goodness of pineapple, mulberry, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser delivers hydration and moisture to all skin types, and absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky film, for smoother, nourished, younger-looking skin.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion