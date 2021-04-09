Make this season all about you with these 10 Spring essentials

As the beautiful weather of spring comes up, upgrade your skincare regime and get yourself a spring glow.

The spring season is all about dressing up in pretty floral clothes and flaunting your absolute best self. However, skincare is not to be forgotten. As the weather warms up and everything around you is blossoming, your skin too must blossom and shine. You must ensure that your skin stays hydrated, smooth, firm and softer than ever before! Providing your skin with the right amount of moisture and nutrients is extremely integral and should be a part of your daily routine. Here, we have shortlisted a few of our favourite skincare products that we are vouching for this spring and you must too!

Lakme Peach Milk Moisturizer Body Lotion

This lightweight and non-sticky moisturiser is infused with the goodness of peaches and milk, and has a soothing fragrance. It easily absorbs into the skin to lock it up for 12 hours to give you soft, glowing skin. For best results, you must use this moisturising lotion right after a shower in order to lock up maximum moisture and keep your skin hydrated.

Price: Rs.243

Kaya Clinic Purifying Cleanser

This face cleanser is especially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It gently unclogs your pores and removes all the excess oil, dirt and impurities. It is infused with Salicylic Acid which is excellent in fighting acne and pimples, and also prevents future breakouts. This cleanser also has moisturising properties and will not leave your skin feeling dry.

Price: Rs.120

Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Face Exfoliator

This face exfoliator is enriched with white peony which will illuminate and brighten your skin, reduce dark spots, blemishes and pigmentation. It is crafted from an ultra-refreshing formula which will leave your skin feeling bright and supple. It will deeply exfoliate your skin by removing dirt, impurities and excess oil.

Price: Rs.420

StBotanica Brightening Face & Body Oil

Now say goodbye to damaged skin with this brightening face and body oil. It is blended with the goodness of vitamin C and multiple natural oils that will deeply moisturise your skin and will keep it soft and hydrated throughout the day. This oil also removes blemishes, reduces signs of premature aging and restores damaged skin to its healthy form.

Price: Rs.899

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Face Serum

This lightweight and non-sticky serum quickly absorbs into the skin leaving no residue behind. It is intensely hydrating and will provide you with a smooth, youthful and radiant skin texture. It is extremely gentle on the skin making it suitable for all skin types. You must use this serum twice a day after face wash for best results.

Price: Rs.449

MINISO 3PCS Natural Beauty Facial Mask Combo

This face mask combo comes in a pack of 3. It features a papaya mask which will hydrate your skin and brighten it, a honey mask which deeply nourishes the skin and provides you with firm and radiant looking skin and an aloe vera mask which balances the oil in your skin, preventing acne and pimples.

Price: Rs.180

Organic Harvest Face Toner

This natural face toner consists of vitamin C which ensures that pigmentation or skin discoloration is faded with consistent usage. This toner makes a great choice for acne-prone skin as it sinks within the layers, removing gunk and grime, consequently providing a brighter skin tone. It is also infused with the goodness of acai berry and daisy flower which maintains the pH balance of the skin and soothes it.

Price: Rs.449

Coccoon Refreshing Face Mist

Constant exposure to the heat can really wear out your skin and make you feel tired and exhausted. This face mist will rejuvenate your skin and regain its freshness, making you feel lively and uplifted. It is enriched with white tea and jasmine as well as antioxidants and vitamins that will keep your skin hydrated and nourished.

Price: Rs.293

StBotanica Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream enriched with organic moroccan argan oil which helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. This cream quickly absorbs into the skin and locks in the moisture, providing maximum hydration and an anti-aging effect. It will give you a fresh and well-rested look by reducing dark circles caused by lack of sleep.

Price: Rs.725

Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick

A chapstick is definitely a must-have for every season. This strawberry chapstick will provide you with soft and supple lips in no time. Crafted from a super moisturing formula, it will keep your lips moisturised for upto 22 hours. It is SPF 15 which means that it will protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent any sort of darkening and pigmentation. It will prevent your lips from drying or flaking and regain its original texture.

Price: Rs.99

