Make space for these beauty essentials in your vanity case

Worried about your makeup schedules due to time constraints? Never mind, we bring to you some must have beauty essentials to glam up your face on the go. These beauty products will make you look flawless with minimal or no makeup. Now you can say a big NO to heavy foundations and concealers without worrying about your facial contours.

Make some space for these beauty essentials and experience a clutter free vanity case.

1. Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect, Makeup Primer

Primer is the most crucial element of the vanity case that ensures perfect minimal and smooth makeup application. This primer can make your face look glossy by surfacing it with a compact powder. Apply it post cleansing and dap some contouring powder. What else? Moisturise your lips with pinkish shade of lip balm and you are ready for the day!

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 502

Buy Now

2. SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush

Blush on is a must to highlight your cheeks and nail your no heavy makeup look. Make your complexion healthier with this mini blush in your vanity case. You only require minimal effort for achieving a smoother skin.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 331

Buy Now

3. SUGAR Cosmetics Dream Cover Mattifying Compact

Bid adieu to oily skin for a maximum of five hours with this mattifying compact. This compact is enriched with Vitamin E and has SPF 15 minerals that protects the skin to the maximum. It is a must have compact powder to set your minimal base of makeup.

Price: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Organic Harvest Lily Flavour Pink Lip Balm

Lip balms are mandatory for moisturising your lips and preventing them from being exposed to external elements that results in dry lips. This lip balm can help you achieve pinkish lips and give them an occlusive layer. This balm has olive oil and shea butter that make it perfect for getting rid of dried and chapped lips.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 195

Buy Now

5. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Mascara is a must to add drama to your eyes. Dramatic eyes amp up the overall facial look. This waterproof mascara coats every eyelash from roots to tips in a single flick. The curling brush prevents your eyelashes from becoming sticky, messy and clumpy.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 259

Buy Now

A wide range of makeup products can lead to fussy makeup schedules. But with these must-have beauty essentials you can get ready for any occasion in a jiffy. Why waste time and energy in applying heavy makeup when you can achieve the same look with minimal makeup products? Grab these beauty essentials and add them to your vanity case STRAIGHT AWAY!

Also Read: Clothes every woman should steal from men's wardrobe