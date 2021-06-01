Make your hair colour last longer by doing these 5 SIMPLE things

As we're getting ready to step out again, these tips will surely come in handy!

We're extra finicky about our hair and rightly so. Good hair days are rare to come by so it only makes sense that we do all that we can to ensure we have more such days. Plus with all the time, money and effort we spend at the salon, we really want our colour to last longer so the highlights don't fade to lowlights and fade away.

Common tips that hair colourists swear by, include:

Avoid hot water

Hot water showers are therapeutic and have healing qualities only we understand. But to make the hair colour last longer and delay the fade that is eventually bound to occur, it is advisable to use cooler temperatures to wash hair.

Alternate hair was days

Instead of shampooing every day, try to alternate your hair wash days. If you are one of those people with excessively oily hair, use dry shampoo or try a different hairstyle to cover up the greasiness. Shampooing the hair every day strips the hair of its colour much faster.

Invest in good conditioning treatments

One of the main reasons for your hair to look faded sooner than predicted is to ensure your strands are hydrated and moisturised. Lack of moisture causes the hair to dry out, look ragged and fade sooner.

Protect from the sun

Just like when there is too much sun on the skin it is extremely harmful, the same goes for the hair as well. When doing outdoor activities it is best to wear a hat and protect your locks. A sun-protectant spray below the hat or scarf will also ensure your colour stays on for longer.

Avoid heat tools

This point cannot be stressed enough! While heat damages normal hair that hasn't been coloured, it is worse on dyed hair. Whether it is a hairdryer, curling iron, straightener or anything else, if heat tools must be used, don't forget to use a heat protectant before styling your hair so the damage is reduced.

