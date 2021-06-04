Make your weekend self care plans with Ginger for your skin and hair

From spicing up your meals to adding that zing to your daily cup of tea, Ginger is the ultimate care your skin and hair need from the inside out.

The weekend has arrived, knocking on your phone screens to let you know it's time to take a much-needed break and step into the stress-free zone. Self-care is the best gift you can give yourself because it is essential for breaking free from the daily grind. Indulge in activities that interest you, and if skincare and haircare are on your "to-do" list, we’re here to help you chill out with an efficacious ancient ingredient.

Let’s get to the “root” of this flowering plant. Ginger is often touted as a cure-all remedy for cold, dandruff, and to fade scars. While it has managed to enter your kitchen centuries ago, it has slowly journeyed into skincare and haircare repertoires with time. It boasts the power of antioxidant gingerol, which helps evens out skin tone and fights free radicals. Thanks to its ample contribution of anti-ageing, and anti-bacterial properties that aid in improving skin elasticity and tackling acne. When used for hair care, it promotes hair growth and its antiseptic agents control dandruff. Try these DIYs to maximise their advantages. Conduct a patch test before you apply anything natural to your skin and hair.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients: 1 tbsp ginger powder 1/2 tbsp honey A pinch of turmeric Procedure: 1. Mix all the ingredients and make the paste. 2. Apply it to your face and let it absorb for 20 minutes. 3. Rinse out with lukewarm water. For dandruff Ingredients: 2 tbsp ginger juice 1 tbsp coconut oil 1/2 tbsp neem paste Procedure: 1. Blend them all and turn them into a paste for your scalp. 2. Apply the paste to your scalp and let it sit for 30 mins. 3. Cleanse your hair with cold water.

