Makeup 101: Everything you need to know about colour correction for a fabulous base

As you move up your makeup level, there are some skills that you need to add to your skillset. Colour correction is one of them, here’s what you need to know.

The basic idea behind colour correction is using various colours that nullify or cancel out colours of your face giving you an even base. All of your base makeup is also made up of the primary colours like red, blue, green and yellow and is mixed with white or black. The levels of the colours are what gives out the different tones and shades. So now that you have an understanding of how colours matter in giving you an even base, let’s talk correction.

This isn’t a necessary skill for beginners but it is something that you should have a basic understanding of especially as you age and have skin issues like acne or chronic dark circles of pigmentation.

Here’s what each of the colours does for your skin and what it cancels out.

Green

Green cancels out the redness, so if you have active redness due to acne or are prone to redness and inflammation because of the sensitivity, the green could do wonders. If you just have overall redness, you could apply a green colour correcting primer as a base for your foundation, but if you have to deal with specific areas like covering up a pimple or a wound, then you can use a pigmented green concealer as a base.

Orange/Peach

This one, in particular, is ideal for people with darker skin tones who have dark circles. Dark circles usually have a blue undertone, so the orange cancels out the blue and gives you an even base for concealer. People who have a lighter skin tone should opt for peach for the same purposes.

Yellow

This one is ideal for people who have veins that are prominent on their eyelids or under their eyes and also if you have a green/blue bruise that needs to be covered.

Purple/Lavender

If you have yellow undertones then you can use a lilac or purple tones primer to even out your complexion and brighten dull skin.

Here are a few tips that you should keep in mind about colour correction.

Always apply thin layers, build up as you go, slowly.

Don’t use extra colours just because you HAVE them. Use only the ones you need to use to correct what you need to.

Either use your fingers or a beauty blender to make sure it is evenly applied and there aren’t any coloured streaks.

Lastly, you don’t HAVE TO conceal your blemishes. It isn’t a necessity. Try these only if YOU want to or are uncomfortable in any way with bruising or acne marks or redness.

