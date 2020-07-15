Makeup 101: Lessons on perfecting the dark lip every single time

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Radhika Apte love a good marsala or chocolate lip. Here are some do’s and don’ts to try the trend.

Autumn, spring, summer - this one mood lip colour trend has transcended seasons. While most of our leading ladies love to stay in the nude and pink colour palette, they will occasionally come towards the dark side (pun totally intended). As with everything beauty, there are no rules of who can and should apply dark lipstick, or how dark is too dark. But if you are a sceptic or are someone who really doesn’t experiment with their lip colour, then there might be some steps that you could follow that would help you ease into trying out this trend.

Also, this is the time to try something you’ve never done before. No one is going to see it right now (unless you want them to). On a personal note, every time I have done a dark lip which hasn’t been too many times, I have always felt like a boujee version of myself. I feel like my posture is better, I want to put in a little more effort on my outfit and there’s a weird spring in my step.

So all said and done, let’s get into the do’s and don’ts of weaning a dark lip.

1. Remember to pick a finish according to your skin tone. While picking a colour according to your skin tone is passe, you want to think about the finish in contrast with your skin tone. So if you’re on the lighter side of the spectrum you could go for a velvet or matte finish which would be a severe contrast to your skin and make your lips pop. Alternatively, if you are dusky and you’ve picked a colour that you are afraid might blend into your lip, just pick satin or dewy finish which will ensure your lip colour stands out.

2. Follow these steps when you’re applying a dark lip. Scrub your lips, apply lip balm, blot it off, fill in your lips with a lip pencil and THEN apply the colour. Dark lip colours tend to stain, so you need to make sure your lips are protected and prepped.

3. This happens a lot with a red lip colour as well as a dark one, the intensity of the colour brings out the pigmentation around the mouth and enhances the shadows around the mouth. So make sure you conceal around your mouth and blend it in well.

4. If you’re doing a dark lip without any makeup on, I still suggest you put on some mascara to offset the starkness of the lip otherwise your face will end up looking one dimensional.

5. Always always always do a teeth check. I cannot emphasise this enough, check your teeth and blot the inner part of your lips a couple of times before you step out with the look.

What are your thoughts about the dark lip?

