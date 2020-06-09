Makeup 101: Tricks to contour your nose to the Gods like Deepika Padukone!

We list down a step by step tutorial with some tricks to master the nose contour like a pro.

Makeup artists have been playing with shade and light for as long as we can remember. The chiselled jawlines and high cheekbones are genetic mostly but the makeup artists do lend a hand to really accentuate the sharpness of the features. While bronzing your face or contouring your jawline seems like an easy enough task, the nose contour always stumps people. It is a smaller canvas and requires a precise application. Also, it is bang in the middle of the whole face.

So we decided to gather some tips and tricks that we have learnt through years of contouring together to help you out with your nose contour.

Tip 1: If you are just starting out, don’t go for the chocolate brown shade directly, use a brown slightly darker than your skin tone or use a bronzer until you’re more confident in your skillset.

Tip 2: Never use the same brush that you use for the face. Always have a smaller fluffy/dense brush for the nose. This ensures precise application and also doesn’t disperse product where it doesn’t have to be. The dense brush could be used for application and the fluffy one to blend it out.

Tip 3: If you’re not confident, play with concealer and highlight instead. So what you do here is that you bronze your entire nose with a light brown powder and a big fluffy brush. Then you put some concealer on the bridge of your nose and on the tip. Finally, go over the concealer with a highlighter and you will have a contoured nose. This only works if you’re going for a full face of makeup.

Tip 4: Always use a lighter shade when you’re using cream or stick contour. It is easier to blend out and gives you a natural look.

Tip 5: Don’t draw stark and dark lines across your nose. Do shorter lighter strokes instead and then build as you need. Remember it is easy to build on the coverage you already have but when you put on too much taking it off is a nightmare. So start with a light hand.

Tip 6: Do not forget to add some colour to the tip of your nose. Adding a dab of bronzer in the front of the tip of the nose makes a world of a difference.

Tip 7: To blend in your contour perfectly, use a beauty blender.

Tip 8: Always apply a brighter shade of concealer in your under-eye area. That brightens up the under eyes and makes the nose contour pop.

Tip 9: The last and final step before you go out is add a small dab of highlighter on the bridge of the nose to accentuate all of the hard work you’ve done.

Tip 10: If you don’t want to commit to buying a special product for contouring, apart from a bronzer you could also use matt brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush. Or even nude lip colour.

Hope these tips help you out. Which other makeup step are you struggling with?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Beauty basics EVERYBODY can master during self isolation at home

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×