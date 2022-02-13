Makeup and hairstyle tips and tricks to try for Valentine's Date night with bae

When it comes to makeup, there is nobody better than a beauty guru to share tips on how to go about achieving the best look. For the most perfect and glamorous looks, we talked to Shahnaz Husain who shared easy and doable makeup tricks for those who are celebrating the day of love with their significant other.

Want to leave your bae speechless with your glamorous looks? Take notes!

Daytime make-up has to be light, subtle and carefully done because daylight is harsh and shows up make-up flaws. A “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Mix honey with egg white and apply it to the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes.

If you have clear skin, leave out the foundation. After cleansing, apply sunscreen with a built-in moisturiser. Then apply compact powder. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer. Avoid using too much powder around the eyes.

If you wish to apply foundation, a water-based one is better, especially for oily skin Add one or two drops of water for lighter coverage. The foundation should be as close to your skin colour as possible. Choose a pink blusher and be subtle. Powder blushers are easier to apply. The aim should be to give the complexion a healthy glow. Remember to add a shimmer above the cheekbones with a highlighter.

To add romance and shimmer to daytime make-up, apply a light colour shadow like mauve, or light brown over the entire upper eyelid. Then use dull gold or silver shadow on the upper lid closer to the lashes and also to highlight under the brows. For eye make-up, stick to eye pencils during the day. Or you can line your eyelids with brown or grey eye shadow. This gives a softer effect. Then, apply mascara, which helps to make the eyes look darker and brighter, but prevents the “heavily made-up” look. Mascara should be applied in two light coats. Apply one coat. Allow it to dry. Comb out the lashes with an eyelash comb. Then apply the second coat and repeat the procedure.

If you want to line the eyes, use an eye pencil or eyeliner, close to the lashes. For the night, try the smoky-eyed look. Apply liner very close to the lashes and then smudge them with a sponge-tipped applicator.

Use coloured lip gloss, like light pink or mauve. I think subtlety is far more attractive. Avoid using lip liners and just brush the lips with lipstick, going for shades of pink, from pale pink to rose or tawny pink. Apply glow in the centre of the lips to add an attractive pout.

Hair Looks

For oily hair, boil used tea leaves again in enough water. After boiling, you should have about 5 to 6 cups of tea water. Cool and strain the liquid. Add the juice of a lemon to it and use it as a last rinse.

To soften dry hair, mix some water with a creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

If you suddenly find your hair has too much static – or a “fly away” hair problem. All you need to do is to wet your hands with water and smooth your palms over the hair. And, avoid too much brushing.

To add body to the hair, comb all the hair to one side, blow-dry the hair and then comb the hair to the other side and repeat the blow-drying. Or bend down and blow-dry the hair upside down, brushing the hair from back to front. It is particularly convenient if the hair is short.

The classic ponytail is dictating trends. Wear it high or low, with a fringe or without. Wisps or curls falling down can add a romantic touch. So can ribbons or hair accessories. For a long face, wear a low ponytail and have a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. A square-jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level. This will suit a round face too.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

