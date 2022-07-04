8 Best makeup brushes to ace your makeup game

The best makeup brush set is one that has all kinds of brushes that you require as per your makeup routine. The brushes must be of premium quality and must last long. Also, what’s really important is that the brush set that you have is capable of applying makeup evenly and flawlessly without creating brush strokes on your face. After all, nobody likes smudged makeup. So, it is important to invest in a good set of brushes that prevent caking your makeup. We have narrowed down the top options for you. Check out this list of 8 different brush sets which are unique and stand out as great options.

Best Makeup Brushes

1. LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Blendies Brushes Set

This is a two-piece set which contains 1 kabuki brush and 1 full face brush. The kabuki brush is ideal for creating a perfect makeup base. Kabuki brush can spread and blend the foundation evenly. Since it is an angled brush, it can be very well-used for contouring and blushing. The other brush is perfect for blending powder. Both the brushes are vegan and have super soft bristles. With just these two brushes, you can create your favorite makeup looks. If you get your hands on this set, there is no more carrying a bundle of brushes with you wherever you go.

Price $28

Buy Now

2. Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

Real Techniques offers this versatile makeup brush set with 4 brushes and 2 sponges. The set includes 1 RT400 brush, RT 200 brush ultra plush, RT 402 brush and 2 RT Miracle Complexion Sponges. Each of these brushes are made of custom-cut polyester bristles which are perfect makeup application and covering blemishes. Also, these brushes are great for blushing, bronzing, concealing and for eyeshadows. The sponges are ideal for smooth and flawless coverage. It is easier to blend the liquid makeup and apply it evenly with the sponges. The set is totally cruelty-free and vegan too.

Price $19

Buy Now

3. Sigma Beauty F80 Flat Kabuki Brush

Sigma Beauty offers some premium quality makeup brushes. This kabuki brush is one of the finest Sigma brushes. Crafted with Sigmax fibers, the F80 kabuki brush comes with a flat top head and soft but dense fibers. It makes the application of foundation very easy and even. The brush makes blending of both liquid or cream products quite smooth. You can avoid lines, streaks or blotches while applying makeup with this brush.

Price $24

Buy Now

4. Kat Von D Lock-It Precision Powder Brush

Kat Von D Lock-It powder brush has all that you need for applying powder over your face. A few strokes with this brush and you can enjoy the perfect airbrush look. For products like powdered blush and highlighters, this brush works really well. It is quite light in weight and easy to carry.

Price $19.85

Buy Now

5. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Tapered Blending Brush 210

FENTY BEAUTY blending brush by Rihanna is a tapered eyeshadow brush especially designed for blending eyeshadows in your crease area. The product is free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates. For all those makeup enthusiasts out there, who like to get creative and paint beautiful eyeshadow looks, this brush can be a wonderful addition to a makeup kit. The brush is dome shaped. It is fluffy and made of soft, synthetic bristles, which makes blending really easy.

Price $32.99

Buy Now

6. Niré Beauty 15 piece Award Winning Professional Makeup Brush Set

This is a 15 piece makeup brush set. It has 12 professional makeup brushes, 1 sponge, 1 makeup cleaner and a pro brush holder. The brushes set is completely portable, and the brush holder serves as a perfect addition to your makeup unit. Since the set has 12 different brushes, each of these are designed for different uses. Overall, this 1 set can make your makeup game strong. The set is vegan, cruelty-free and made with recycled materials.

Price $49.99

Buy Now

7. Docolor Makeup Brushes 17 Pcs Colorful Makeup Brush Set

Docolor makeup brushes stand out from all other types of makeup brushes as these are designed in bright, popping colors. Not only does the appearance look great, but these brushes do the job really well. The brushes come in four different colors and have high quality silky, nylon bristles. All the brushes are dense and serve their purpose well. The handles are made out of aluminum tube, which makes them long-lasting and quite fashionable.

Price $29.99

Buy Now

8. Morphe Brush Set Collection Vacay Mode With Tubby Storage Case

For all those professionals out there, who love creating makeup masterpieces, this brush set is a real gem. There are 12 makeup brushes in this set. To make it all the more perfect, there is a tubby included in this set. The brush bristles are made of natural, synthetic material. There is 1 flat shadow brush, 1 lip brush, 1 angled liner brush, 1 concealer brush, 1angled shadow brush,1 blender brush, 1 fluffy eyeshadow brush, 1 blush brush, 1 flat foundation brush, 1 powder brush, 1 chubby shadow brush and a blender fluff brush included in this kit.

Price $55.68

Buy Now

These are some of the best makeup brushes that you can invest in. Each of these have unique features and help you apply makeup effortlessly. You just have to find which brushes you really need. In case you are a beginner, try a small kit. Professionals might want the large sets which have all types of brushes. If you just need little makeup, then brushes like foundation and powder brush can be enough for you. So, it comes to only what you really require. Find out what you want, and this list has all types of options for you.

