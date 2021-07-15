Makeup decode: Audrey Hepburn always proved that her glam diaries were incomplete without a good eyeliner game

Create a makeup story and let your eyes do the talking with simple eyeliner looks. Try them out and pose like the glam goddess Audrey Hepburn.

People say, “Legends never die”. We would love to believe this quote and cherish the Roman Holiday actress, Audrey Hepburn. She first graced the world of American Cinema in 1953 and since then her saga of movies and fashion continues to be an inspiration to millions. Need we say anything about the Breakfast at Tiffany movie’s iconic scene where we saw the charismatic woman in a black gown with a pearl necklace? If you’re a fashion enthusiast, you’ll know why this topic never grows old. It’s still fresh and so very pleasant to the eyes and the hearts of many who loved her.

We’d be wrong if we failed to stress how much she loved makeup. There’s probably no area where she didn’t leave us in awe. We were hooked then and we still are through her looks that remain iconic. As we decode two makeup looks that the trailblazer once donned to show us all the power of eyeliners and bright pouts, get ready to emulate these and learn what old glamour looked like.

Look 1

Step 1: Keep your skin’s base clean and soft by rinsing off dirt and exfoliating blackheads.

Step 2: Use a toner and moisturise your skin.

Step 3: Cover up the under-eye area and blemishes with a concealer that suits your skin type.

Step 4: Apply matte foundation and blend it across using a beauty blender that’s soaked in water.

Step 5: Brush your eyebrows with a spoolie and follow up with a pencil or powder to fill in the gaps.

Step 6: Pick a black eyeliner and draw the liner. Do not wing it out and end it at the outer corners.

Step 7: Dab a little silver pigment onto the inner corners of your eyes.

Step 8: With mascara, liven up your eyelashes.

Step 9: Colour your lips with a satin finish red lipstick.

Step 10: Dust setting powder to seal your makeup.

Look 2

Step 1: Cleanse, tone, and hydrate your skin.

Step 2: Lighten dark circles and blemishes with a concealer.

Step 3: Use a matte foundation to create a smooth and clean base.

Step 4: Set your eyebrows with a spoolie and pencil. Brown pencil is a better choice.

Step 5: Pick out a black gel eyeliner and a brush to draw the winged eyeliner.

Step 6: Do not touch your lower waterline and refrain from tight lining your eyes.

Step 7: Curl your lashes and elevate the drama with mascara.

Step 8: Apply moisturiser and swipe on nude pink lipstick.

Step 9: Lock your makeup with a setting powder.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

