Makeup decode: Colour your eyes bright and happy like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A new season calls for a new makeup look even if you’re all holed up inside your home. While the rains outside are being bitter just as the virus was not letting us step out often, you can break the humdrum by dousing your face in makeup because life is too short to steer clear from experimenting with colours. If you thought life was all about smokey eyes, there’s more than meets your eye, and here’s why we have cool and quirky references you can try at home and get self-ing!

We took a scroll through actress Ahuja’s Instagram to pick out what we’d love to call peppy peeper looks. We love the riot of colours and they’re something your heart won’t let you say no to. While fashion and Sonam are two things we relate together without even rethinking, she has the skill to elevate things in the field of makeup as well. Give her an outfit and some makeup, you’ll see magic and won’t dare to forget. She’s a queen and that’s a no-brainer. Read and try these two makeup decodes!

Look 1

Step 1: Cleanse, tone, and seal in moisture. You can do a pre-mask-up session before you follow the CTM routine.

Step 2: Apply primer to seal enlarged pores and keep sebum in check.

Step 3: Create a matte base and use a beauty blender to spread it evenly.

Step 4: Seal blemishes and dark circles with a concealer.

Step 5: Swipe hush onto your eyelids as this will retain your makeup for a longer duration.

Step 6: With an eyeshadow brush, pick up a pigment and work it on your eyelids to form a base for your eyeshadow.

Step 7: Take gold eyeshadow and a thin brush to work it lightly on your eyelids at the corners of your eyes while laying more focus towards the outer corners of your eyes where you can apply a little more of the shine.

Step 8: Work a blend of pink and golden eyeshadow to colour your lower lashlines with these hues.

Step 9: Take a black eyeliner and draw a super thin line from the center and end it at the outer corners.

Step 10: Opt for black kohl and trace a wing following the direction of your eyeliner.

Step 11: Brush your eyebrows with a spoolie to keep the hair in place and fill it up with black. Curl your lashes up and enhance them with mascara.

Step 12: Do you want to create a flushed look? Grab a pink blush and dust it onto your cheeks.

Step 13: Highlight your outer cheekbones, a little above the blushed area.

Step 14: Optional: Contour underneath your cheekbone area.

Step 15: Glide on a lip balm and follow it up after 2 mins with scarlet red lipstick. Tip: You can pat golden glitter on your pout to elevate the look.

Step 16: Finish the look by dusting the setting powder.

Look 2

Step 1: Prep your skin by cleansing, toning, and moisturising.

Step 2: Spread some primer on your skin.

Step 3: Apply a matte foundation and use a blender to create an even canvas.

Step 4: Pick up a concealer to seal blemishes and dark circles.

Step 5: Spread hush onto your eyelids.

Step 6: Pick a nude eyeshadow as the base and colour the center of your eyes with Purple eyeshadow, while the inner corners of your eyes should be painted in shades of blue and yellow. You can divide these shades and apply these to your lower lash lines.

Step 7: Tightline your water lines with black kohl.

Step 8: Stick falsies (eyelashes) or you can just use mascara to amp up your lashes.

Step 9: Use a spoolie to brush your eyebrows and conceal the gaps with black powder.

Step 9: Swirl pink blush onto your cheeks with a thick brush.

Step 10: Highlight the area above your blushed skin.

Step 11: After you add moisture to your lips, glide on a pink stain lipstick.

Step 12: Lock the makeup with setting powder.

Which is your favourite makeup hack? Let us know in the comments below.

